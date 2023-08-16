The show must go on! Nick Jonas, performing alongside his brothers at Boston’s TD Garden on Tuesday, fell into a hole in the middle of the stage but made a quick recovery.
The viral moment was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media. Viewers can see Jonas walking to the front of one corner of the stage and as he approaches, a hatch opens up on the stage behind him.
A security guard tries to warn him but Jonas, who was focused on singing to the crowd, clearly wasn't expecting the hole to appear and steps backwards into it. The crowd gasps as he fell, but Jonas quickly jumped back up and continued performing.
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their latest tour at New York City’s Yankees Stadium last week, August 12th, and travels around North America through December before heading to Australia and Europe in the Spring of 2024.
