Nick Carter Says He’s Still ‘Processing’ Brother Aaron’s Death: ‘It’s Been a Very Rough Year’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Nick Carter Says He’s Still ‘Processing’ Brother Aaron’s Death: ‘It’s Been a Very Rough Year’ 

'It's been a very rough year for me,' the Backstreet Boys singer reflected

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter performs at the Venetian Resort on August 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Denise Truscello/WireImage

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is hitting the road for a solo tour this fall, but is still dealing with the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

"It's been a very rough year for me and my family and losing my brother is still something that I'm processing," Nick told Billboard in an interview published Monday.

"You try to find ways to cope with the things that are being thrown at you in life. Leaning into anything philanthropic or charitable, it makes it about something bigger than yourself," he said.

Carter, alongside his sister Angel, launched a donation fund with On Our Sleeves, an organization that works to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provides children's mental health resources to families and teachers around the nation.

Read More

"When my sister and I [launched the donation fund], I think that was the only way we were able to process what we've been going through," he said. "It's become about how can we turn what we've been feeling into something that can hopefully help somebody else, and then we can learn from it and then somebody else can learn from it."

Their brother, Aaron, publicly struggled with mental health and drug abuse. He drowned in the bathtub last year at age 34. Aaron had difluoroethane and alprazolam in his system, and his death was deemed accidental.

Despite their public feuds, Nick said, "I love my brother. He's my baby brother and I love him. Losing him, it's been really hard."

He then offered advice for others who are grieving: "You just have to take life as it comes and learn from it and, most importantly, just know that you're not alone."

Nick launches The Who I Am Tour this fall and plans to honor the music that shaped his life, not just exclusively performing Backstreet Boys hits. "I was born in 1980 and there was a lot of music that influenced me throughout the years to be one of the members of the Backstreet Boys," he explained. "So, I'm going to perform a lot of songs that I love."

Fans can expect '80s and '90s songs, solo music and a lot of the Backstreet Boys tunes. "It's just going to be a real fun show," Nick teased.

The 14-show run kicks off Oct. 4 in Lexington, Ky., and concludes Oct. 25 at The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas in Nevada.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.