Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is hitting the road for a solo tour this fall, but is still dealing with the death of his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

"It's been a very rough year for me and my family and losing my brother is still something that I'm processing," Nick told Billboard in an interview published Monday.

"You try to find ways to cope with the things that are being thrown at you in life. Leaning into anything philanthropic or charitable, it makes it about something bigger than yourself," he said.

Carter, alongside his sister Angel, launched a donation fund with On Our Sleeves, an organization that works to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provides children's mental health resources to families and teachers around the nation.

"When my sister and I [launched the donation fund], I think that was the only way we were able to process what we've been going through," he said. "It's become about how can we turn what we've been feeling into something that can hopefully help somebody else, and then we can learn from it and then somebody else can learn from it."

Their brother, Aaron, publicly struggled with mental health and drug abuse. He drowned in the bathtub last year at age 34. Aaron had difluoroethane and alprazolam in his system, and his death was deemed accidental.

Despite their public feuds, Nick said, "I love my brother. He's my baby brother and I love him. Losing him, it's been really hard."

He then offered advice for others who are grieving: "You just have to take life as it comes and learn from it and, most importantly, just know that you're not alone."

Nick launches The Who I Am Tour this fall and plans to honor the music that shaped his life, not just exclusively performing Backstreet Boys hits. "I was born in 1980 and there was a lot of music that influenced me throughout the years to be one of the members of the Backstreet Boys," he explained. "So, I'm going to perform a lot of songs that I love."

Fans can expect '80s and '90s songs, solo music and a lot of the Backstreet Boys tunes. "It's just going to be a real fun show," Nick teased.

The 14-show run kicks off Oct. 4 in Lexington, Ky., and concludes Oct. 25 at The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas in Nevada.