Nick Carter Details Grief Journey 10 Months After Brother Aaron Carter’s Tragic Death

While Nick Carter continues to mourn the sudden death of his brother Aaron Carter, the Backstreet Boy is finding peace in the one thing he knows best: music.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the set of his new music video for a song titled, "Superman," the musician and father-of-three opened up about his grief journey over the past 10 months and how he's managing to turn tragedy into purpose.

"It's definitely been tough for me and my family," Nick said of Aaron's death. "It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don't think we will ever really get over it. It's been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it."

On Nov. 5, 2022, Aaron — who struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues — was found dead in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34 years old.

Aaron Carter and Nick Carter pose outside Central Park September 29, 2006 in New York City Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images

In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled his death accidental, per People. The report stated that Carter was "incapacitated while in the bathtub."

Earlier this year, Nick and his sister, Angel (Aaron's twin), held a benefit concert called Songs For Tomorrow in honor of their late sibling. The concert raised money for On Our Sleeves, a foundation that aims to help children who are facing mental and emotional health struggles.

During the benefit, Nick performed his song, "Hurts to Love You," a tune that details his relationship with Aaron. Now, as he continues to grieve the loss of his brother, Nick is celebrating everything he's grateful for through new music.

"I've been in the Backstreet Boys for the past 30 years, and when I get onstage I am this persona onstage, so to speak," Nick said of his new song, which is an homage to his family: his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, son, Odin, and daughters, Saoirse and Pearl. "It's almost like I'm putting on a costume. But when I'm home, I'm just a normal guy. I have a family, three kids and I'm just Dad back at home."

"So, in a lot of ways — I'm not saying at all that I'm Superman — it's just saying that Superman puts on a cape and a costume and goes on and does what he does," he noted. "But for me, I'm kinda like Clark Kent just back at home. So, in some ways, that's what it means to me. And then, also, a lot of people can take 'Superman' the song and listen to it and maybe they can relate to it in some way."