The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nick Cannon Reveals He Mixed Up Mother’s Day Cards to Moms of His 12 Kids

    "I tried my best, I really did," said Cannon of mixing up Mother's Day cards for the six women he shares children with.

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Nick Cannon did his best when celebrating his children's moms on Mother's Day — but he still had quite the blunder.

    The entertainer, who has 12 children with six women, revealed on his Daily Cannon show how his attempt at a heartfelt moment quickly turned into a fail.

    "I tried my best. I really did," said Cannon on Monday's installment. "I thought it would be really, really good to you know ... to show people how you really feel, write it down."

    He pointed out that he "could buy whatever," so he decided to pen personalized notes for each of the women.

    Read More

    "I was doing handwritten messages from the heart. So then as I'm writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up."

    He continued, "So when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama ... If I would've just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

    Cannon first became a father when he and his then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

    The entertainer also shares three children with Brittany Bell — sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2 — and 1-year-old twin sons, Zillion and Zion, along with 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

    He and Selling Sunset newcomer Bre Tiesi share son Legendary Love, 10 months, and he and model LaNisha Cole are parents to 8-month-old daughter Onyx.

    He welcomed his youngest child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott on Dec. 14, one year after their son Zen died as a result of brain cancer. He was 5 months.

    Earlier this month, Cannon addressed accusations that he's not "present" for his children.

    "I've been villainized," he told The Los Angeles Times. "I hear all the time: 'You can't be present for all those children.' So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title."

    He later said, "Right now, the narrative is, 'He has a bunch of kids.' But I'm really at a place now where I don't care what people know. I'd rather just operate. It's more about really being a good person instead of telling people you're a good person."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.