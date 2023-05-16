Nick Cannon did his best when celebrating his children's moms on Mother's Day — but he still had quite the blunder.

The entertainer, who has 12 children with six women, revealed on his Daily Cannon show how his attempt at a heartfelt moment quickly turned into a fail.

"I tried my best. I really did," said Cannon on Monday's installment. "I thought it would be really, really good to you know ... to show people how you really feel, write it down."

He pointed out that he "could buy whatever," so he decided to pen personalized notes for each of the women.

"I was doing handwritten messages from the heart. So then as I'm writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up."

He continued, "So when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama ... If I would've just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."

Cannon first became a father when he and his then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011.

The entertainer also shares three children with Brittany Bell — sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2 — and 1-year-old twin sons, Zillion and Zion, along with 6-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He and Selling Sunset newcomer Bre Tiesi share son Legendary Love, 10 months, and he and model LaNisha Cole are parents to 8-month-old daughter Onyx.

He welcomed his youngest child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott on Dec. 14, one year after their son Zen died as a result of brain cancer. He was 5 months.

Earlier this month, Cannon addressed accusations that he's not "present" for his children.

"I've been villainized," he told The Los Angeles Times. "I hear all the time: 'You can't be present for all those children.' So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title."

He later said, "Right now, the narrative is, 'He has a bunch of kids.' But I'm really at a place now where I don't care what people know. I'd rather just operate. It's more about really being a good person instead of telling people you're a good person."