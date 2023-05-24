Nick Cannon Honors Jamie Foxx’s ‘Legacy’ During ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere

Nick Cannon paid tribute to Jamie Foxx during Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of Fox's Beat Shazam.
"I know what you all are thinking, 'That ain't Jamie Foxx!'" said Cannon, who stepped in to guest host the singing competition amid Foxx's recovery from a "medical complication."
Cannon continued, "And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. Make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house!"
Cannon was announced as the show's replacement earlier this month. Foxx has hosted all five previous seasons of the show, which premiered in May 2017.
"I'm gonna do my best to live up to Jamie's Beat Shazam legacy," Cannon continued, "which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet, throw a party every single night and give away how much money?"
The studio audience helped Cannon with that part, shouting in unison, "$1 million!"
Cannon also addressed the other big change to Season 6 of Beat Shazam — the absence of Foxx's daughter Corinne, who previously acted as the show's DJ.
"While Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it's my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction," Nick said. "It's the incredible Kelly Osbourne!"
Decked out in a bedazzled jean jacket, Osbourne announced, "We got music, we got money, we got a hot crowd."
And with that, Season 6 of Beat Shazam was underway.
On April 11, Corinne revealed that her father had suffered a "medical complication." Nearly a month later, Foxx posted for the first time on Instagram, thanking his supporters for "all the love."
Corinne revealed on May 12 that her father had been released from the hospital. That same week, it was announced that the duo will host the new music guessing game, We Are Family, coming to Fox next year.
