The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nick Cannon Honors Jamie Foxx’s ‘Legacy’ During ‘Beat Shazam’ Season Premiere

    Cannon is guest hosting the music competition series while Foxx continues to recover from a "medical complication."

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Nick Cannon paid tribute to Jamie Foxx during Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of Fox's Beat Shazam.

    "I know what you all are thinking, 'That ain't Jamie Foxx!'" said Cannon, who stepped in to guest host the singing competition amid Foxx's recovery from a "medical complication."

    Cannon continued, "And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him. Make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house!"

    Cannon was announced as the show's replacement earlier this month. Foxx has hosted all five previous seasons of the show, which premiered in May 2017.

    Read More

    "I'm gonna do my best to live up to Jamie's Beat Shazam legacy," Cannon continued, "which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet, throw a party every single night and give away how much money?"

    The studio audience helped Cannon with that part, shouting in unison, "$1 million!"

    Cannon also addressed the other big change to Season 6 of Beat Shazam — the absence of Foxx's daughter Corinne, who previously acted as the show's DJ.

    "While Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it's my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction," Nick said. "It's the incredible Kelly Osbourne!"

    Decked out in a bedazzled jean jacket, Osbourne announced, "We got music, we got money, we got a hot crowd."

    And with that, Season 6 of Beat Shazam was underway.

    On April 11, Corinne revealed that her father had suffered a "medical complication." Nearly a month later, Foxx posted for the first time on Instagram, thanking his supporters for "all the love."

    Corinne revealed on May 12 that her father had been released from the hospital. That same week, it was announced that the duo will host the new music guessing game, We Are Family, coming to Fox next year.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.