    Niall Horan Pledges to ‘Make Sure’ Gina Miles’ Career Progresses After ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Win (Exclusive)

    Plus, the first-time coach is going to enjoy those bragging rights next season.

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell and Olivia Jakiel
    Trae Patton/NBC

    It was a case of beginner's luck again on The Voice during the Season 23 finale, as first-time coach Niall Horan watched his team star Gina Miles take home the win on Tuesday night. Horan, who is returning for the show's next season alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend and first-timer Reba McEntire, fully intends to help Miles' career take off after the lights go down on this season, and he told The Messenger exactly how he plans to do so.

    "Gina's a from-the-heart type singer. I know for a fact there's a great lyric in there from the heart and that's what it's about. That's why I chose her in the first place," he said. "I could hear that there's more than just singing other people's songs. I'm gonna make sure that she gets looked after. I'll write with her, I'll make sure she gets in the right rooms, and we can only see what happens from there, really." 

    For Horan, what helped put Miles on the top of the contestant pool this season was, quite appropriately, her voice: "She's so meticulous, so sharp. Such a great singer and a great tone."

    Meanwhile, Miles told The Messenger that her experience from start to finish on this season of The Voice included a lot of personal growth for her. 

    Read More

    "Confidence is a big thing," she said of the difference between her mindset on the winner's stage and what she felt during the initial blind auditions. "I don't feel very confident right now, but I think it's just helped me grow in my personal life and my musical life. It's been a big growth for me." 

    In addition to working with Horan on her next steps, she is also dreaming big about what kinds of artists she might like to collaborate with in the future, saying, "Probably Taylor Swift. I just sang a Taylor song. It would be insane." 

    For Horan, in addition to walking away with a new mentee, he's also going to take advantage of the bragging rights that come along with a team win.

    "The first-time win is big, and I can't wait to come back and rub it in everyone else's face for the next six months," he joked. "It's gonna be a great laugh. Reba McEntire, as much as I love her, does not know what she's in for with my mouth. She's gonna be shouting and roaring."

