Nia Long Files for Sole Custody After Ex-Fiancé’s Alleged Cheating Scandal: Reports - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Nia Long Files for Sole Custody After Ex-Fiancé’s Alleged Cheating Scandal: Reports

The 'You People' actress shares 11-year-old son Kez with the former Boston Celtics coach

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nia LongMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nia Long has filed for sole physical and legal custody of her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka.

Long filed paperwork in Los Angeles County Court on Aug. 14, and though she is requesting sole custody, the Look Both Ways alum wants Udoka to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest," according to court documents obtained by The Blast and Entertainment Tonight.

The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Long but did not immediately hear back.

The actress' filing comes after Long and the Boston Celtics coach split following news of his alleged affair with a female staff member in September of last year. He was suspended by the organization for "multiple" policy violations following a months-long investigation by an outside law firm, according to the NBA's official website.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement at the time. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The former couple, who began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015, called off their engagement and split in December 2022.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the You People actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter after their breakup.

Read More

Long continued, "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.