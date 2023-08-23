Nia Long has filed for sole physical and legal custody of her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka.
Long filed paperwork in Los Angeles County Court on Aug. 14, and though she is requesting sole custody, the Look Both Ways alum wants Udoka to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest," according to court documents obtained by The Blast and Entertainment Tonight.
The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Long but did not immediately hear back.
The actress' filing comes after Long and the Boston Celtics coach split following news of his alleged affair with a female staff member in September of last year. He was suspended by the organization for "multiple" policy violations following a months-long investigation by an outside law firm, according to the NBA's official website.
"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement at the time. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."
The former couple, who began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015, called off their engagement and split in December 2022.
"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the You People actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter after their breakup.
- Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez Gives Birth to Identical Twin Girls
- Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez Divorce Finalized After Years-Long Battle Over Child Support and Custody: Report
- Wife of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Files for Divorce After 27 Years
- Accused Long Island Serial Killer’s Wife ‘Depressed and Traumatized’ by Allegations
- Father Allegedly Killed by Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend Shortly After Winning Custody of Children
- Chess Grandmaster’s $100 Million Cheating Allegation Lawsuit Dismissed
Long continued, "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Announces Engagement to Adam WoolardEntertainment
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Is Engaged to Christian GoldEntertainment
- Jamie Foxx Plays God in Upcoming Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’Entertainment
- ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals the Reason for Her ExitEntertainment