Nia Long has filed for sole physical and legal custody of her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka.

Long filed paperwork in Los Angeles County Court on Aug. 14, and though she is requesting sole custody, the Look Both Ways alum wants Udoka to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest," according to court documents obtained by The Blast and Entertainment Tonight.

The Messenger has reached out to a representative for Long but did not immediately hear back.

The actress' filing comes after Long and the Boston Celtics coach split following news of his alleged affair with a female staff member in September of last year. He was suspended by the organization for "multiple" policy violations following a months-long investigation by an outside law firm, according to the NBA's official website.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement at the time. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

The former couple, who began dating in 2009 and got engaged in 2015, called off their engagement and split in December 2022.

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," the You People actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter after their breakup.

Long continued, "It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it's not easy for him. If you're in the business of protecting women — I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing."