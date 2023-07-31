NHL Player Alex Wennberg Calls Out BookTok Community for Sexual Harassment and ‘Vile Comments’ About Family - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

NHL Player Alex Wennberg Calls Out BookTok Community for Sexual Harassment and ‘Vile Comments’ About Family

What started out as playful interactions between the community and Wennberg's team has turned into something far more negative

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Over the weekend, Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg spoke out after his wife asked the TikTok book community — also known as BookTok — not to sexually harass her husband.

The Kraken's connection with BookTok began last year as a series of hockey-themed romance novels were gaining popularity within the community. As TikTokers began using images of Wennberg to make "fancasts," the team's social media responded by uploading more content featuring the hockey player. The problems started, as Felicia noted on Instagram, when fans began making overtly sexual content of Wennberg.

View post on TikTok

Most prominently featured in this back-and-forth with the Krakens is BookToker Kierra Lewis, who made several videos about Wennberg. The hockey team responded by going so far as to gift Lewis playoff tickets and a "BookTok" jersey.

Felicia shared a screenshot from Lewis's now-deleted TikTok, in which she made sexually graphic and lewd comments about her husband. One of the comments included asking Wennberg to "score on all three of my holes."

"What doesn't sit [right] with me is when your desires come with sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and the fact that with the internet we can normalize behavior that would never be okay if we flipped the genders around," Felicia wrote next to the screenshot. She ended by asking the BookTok community to "think twice" about the comments they make about "humans with feelings."

Read More

Later, Wennberg took to Instagram and defended his wife against the "vile comments" she received as a result of her request.

"I'm all for the BookTok community to write books and fiction about hockey but the aggressive language about real life players is too much," he said. "It has turned into daily and weekly comments on our personal social media. This is not something we support or want our child to grow up with."

Alex Wennberg
Alex WennbergSteph Chambers/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.