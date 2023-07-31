NHL Player Alex Wennberg Calls Out BookTok Community for Sexual Harassment and ‘Vile Comments’ About Family

Over the weekend, Seattle Kraken forward Alex Wennberg spoke out after his wife asked the TikTok book community — also known as BookTok — not to sexually harass her husband.



The Kraken's connection with BookTok began last year as a series of hockey-themed romance novels were gaining popularity within the community. As TikTokers began using images of Wennberg to make "fancasts," the team's social media responded by uploading more content featuring the hockey player. The problems started, as Felicia noted on Instagram, when fans began making overtly sexual content of Wennberg.

Most prominently featured in this back-and-forth with the Krakens is BookToker Kierra Lewis, who made several videos about Wennberg. The hockey team responded by going so far as to gift Lewis playoff tickets and a "BookTok" jersey.



Felicia shared a screenshot from Lewis's now-deleted TikTok, in which she made sexually graphic and lewd comments about her husband. One of the comments included asking Wennberg to "score on all three of my holes."



"What doesn't sit [right] with me is when your desires come with sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and the fact that with the internet we can normalize behavior that would never be okay if we flipped the genders around," Felicia wrote next to the screenshot. She ended by asking the BookTok community to "think twice" about the comments they make about "humans with feelings."

Later, Wennberg took to Instagram and defended his wife against the "vile comments" she received as a result of her request.



"I'm all for the BookTok community to write books and fiction about hockey but the aggressive language about real life players is too much," he said. "It has turned into daily and weekly comments on our personal social media. This is not something we support or want our child to grow up with."