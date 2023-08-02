News Anchor Reveals ‘Painful Secret’ About Her Mom’s Murder - The Messenger
News Anchor Reveals ‘Painful Secret’ About Her Mom’s Murder

NBC news anchor Heidi Voight lost her mom Claudia Voight in February

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Heidi Voight and her mother Claudia VoightHeidi Voight/YouTube; Courtesy of Heidi Voight

Amidst her grief over losing her mother in February, NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight shared a "painful secret" about the death.

"My mother's death was not natural, nor peaceful," she wrote on her social media page. "My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest - her home in Windham, Vermont."

While officials initially believed Claudia Voight died from a medical event, an autopsy later showed that she died from neck compression, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that they delayed releasing the news that the death was a homicide to protect the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.

"Claudia Voight was stolen from this world," Voight's message continued. "She was stolen from her family, from her children, and from my precious daughters who now ask me almost every day, 'Why did Grandma go to Heaven?'"

She added that the family's silence about the situation "was necessary to protect the early stages of the intense criminal investigation."

