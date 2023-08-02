Who Are NewJeans? Get to Know the Fast-Rising K-Pop Group That Just Debuted at No. 1

The Barbie soundtrack may feature big names like Dua Lipa and Lizzo, but the album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week comes from an act you might not have even heard of. K-pop girl group NewJeans is currently topping the album chart with their second EP Get Up, beating out Barbie's star-studded roster. This means NewJeans also climbed above heavy-hitters like Taylor Swift and country star Morgan Wallen. So who are these newcomers NewJeans? And how are they already at No. 1?

Who are NewJeans?

NewJeans are a five-piece girl group from Seoul, South Korea. They were formed under ADOR, a subdivision of Big Hit Entertainment, the company behind BTS. The five women who make up NewJeans — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — were brought together after a series of international auditions. BTS helped garner interest in the group by featuring cameos from Hanni and Minji in their 2021 music video for "Permission to Dance."

What kind of music do they make?

NewJeans don't sound like your modern, high-energy bubblegum K-Pop. They take inspiration from mid-tempo R&B and '90s pop, with a more laid-back sound compared to a high-octane K-pop act like BLACKPINK.

What music have they released so far?

They've only been around for a year and are already topping the charts. NewJeans released their debut single "Attention" last July, earning the No. 1 spot on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart. Their self-titled debut EP came out that August and went triple platinum in South Korea, also peaking at No. 6 on the U.S. charts. At the beginning of 2023, NewJeans released "OMG" and "Ditto," the latter being the group's first entry on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K. Singles Chart.

How quickly are they growing?

Very! In fact, NewJeans became the fastest K-pop group to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in May, breaking a Guinness World Record previously held by members of BTS and BLACKPINK. It took just 219 days for the group to hit the milestone, with only six songs on the platform at the time.

What's with the name?

ADOR's CEO and head producer Min Hee-Jin revealed the name NewJeans has dual meaning. "Pop music is a culture that is very close to our daily life, so it is like the clothes we wear every day," Min said in a press release. "Just as jeans have withstood the test of time and found popularity among many regardless of their age and gender, NewJeans aspires to become an icon of generations — one you never grow tiresome of putting on."

Why are advertisers calling NewJeans a "blue chip"?

In addition to album sales, NewJeans are raking in ad money. A "blue chip" in the advertising industry is a term used to refer to reliable investments. The group has earned an estimated 10 billion won, the equivalent of roughly 7.8 million U.S. dollars, in the advertising industry. Recently, NewJeans starred in a Nike campaign and partnered with Apple on their music video for the song "ETA," which was filmed entirely with the iPhone 14 Pro.

NewJeans have worked with several other companies, including an eyewear brand, a contact lens company, a jewelry line and Levi's, to name a few. They've been ambassadors for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and LG Electronics' Gram laptop. Individually, the artists have scored ambassadorships for luxury brands like Armani Beauty and Louis Vuitton.