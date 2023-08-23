New York Court Garnishes $500K in R. Kelly Royalties from Universal Music Publishing

A New York court has ordered Universal Music Publishing to use R. Kelly's royalties to pay a more than $500,000 debt stemming from his federal trial.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, a New York judge approved an order of garnishment Wednesday filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered Universal Music Publishing to pay the court a restitution debt of $520,549.90 plus interest within 10 days.

"It is hereby ordered that within ten days of receipt of service of a certified copy of this Order, the Garnishee shall issue a check payable [to the court] in the full amount of the restitution debt owed by the Defendant," the order reads.

According to court documents, the outstanding balance of Kelly's restitution fee was $506,950.26, as of Aug. 15.

The attorneys sought the funds to repay at least two of the victims of his sex trafficking and racketeering scheme orchestrated by Kelly, documents say.

Back in June, Universal Music Publishing told the court "it had in its custody, control, or possession, music publishing royalties" totaling $567,444.19 from Kelly's music.

The "Ignition" singer, (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) was also issued a written order by the court but never responded.

"The Defendant was properly served with the [order] and notified of his right to a hearing or to file a claim for exemption, but has not requested a hearing, claimed an exemption, or otherwise contested the garnishment proceeding, and the statutory time to do so has expired," the document reads.

Universal Music Publishing previously parted with Kelly in 2019.

Previously, a judge ordered Kelly to pay $480,000 in both fines and restitution following his sentencing in June 2022. In Chicago, the singer was sentenced to 20 years for separate convictions related to child pornography and enticement of minors for sex, and he is serving both sentences simultaneously. Additionally, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said Kelly must serve one more year after his sentence.