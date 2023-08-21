New Wave Pioneers Devo Announce Retirement From Touring After 50-Year Career  - The Messenger
New Wave Pioneers Devo Announce Retirement From Touring After 50-Year Career 

The American new wave group behind 'Whip It' formed in 1973 and has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Gerald Casale, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh of Devo perform at Eventim Apollo on August 19, 2023 in London.Robin Little/Redferns

Devo, the American new wave group formed in 1973, will soon be saying farewell to live performances after 50 years together.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the "Whip It" band's lead singer, Mark Mothersbaugh, and lead bassist, Gerald Casale, opened up about the difficult decision to finish touring.

"Are you married?" Mothersbaugh asked the reporter. "Imagine you had four wives and you worked together. It's tricky being in a band."

"You've got a body of work informed by a whole manifesto and philosophy," Casale added of the band — which consisted of the Mothersbaugh brothers (Mark and Bob), the Casale brothers (Gerald and Bob) and Alan Myers in their heyday. "Do you let go and move on to the next thing? You want change, otherwise you're stale, but you don't want to be contrived."

While Devo has gotten praise from both fans and the likes of David Bowie and Iggy Pop, they often faced criticism over the years.

"Talk about being hated," said Casale. "We were either laughed at, people felt sorry for us or they wanted to kill us. It would really piss people off. We were physically attacked onstage, forced to stop playing, promoters would unplug us. One of our biggest triumphs in the early days was being paid $50 to quit."

Nevertheless, the band went on to find great success, and was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame three times.

"I love performing and I'll hate to see it go," Casale shared. "It was part of Devo's DNA. But we did as well as we could, for as long as we could."

Devo marked the end of their European tour last weekend. Now, they'll focus on a string of upcoming U.S. dates starting in November.

