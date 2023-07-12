An all-new version of the 1950 classic film Cinderella will debut next month on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation Team, along with Walt Disney Animation Studios, have restored the movie to its original vibrancy, both in aesthetic and in audio. The 4K restoration of Cinderella, which premiered earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival, will be exclusively available to stream on Disney+ on Aug. 25.

"Working with our restoration team along with internal technical experts, outside vendors (like Mike Underwood at Picture Shop Hollywood) and advisors from Walt Disney Animation Studios, we were able to make this 1950 classic look and sound better than ever," Kevin Schaeffer, director of Restoration for Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement.

He added, "We began the process by pulling the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. We then did a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. The current available restoration tools allowed us to produce a sharper and higher quality image than previous efforts. To make sure we didn't lose any of the detail or artistic choices of the filmmakers, we turned to Disney Animation legends and authorities, including Michael Giaimo and Eric Goldberg."

Giaimo — a seasoned art director and animation production designer known for his work on Pocahontas, the two Frozen films and the upcoming feature Wish starring Ariana DeBose — noted in a statement that it was "an honor to work on this restoration with Eric [Goldberg], and to really celebrate the original intent and classic Disney aesthetic of those great artists who worked with Walt, notably the great Mary Blair, and to get that right level of depth and saturation."

Dorothy McKim (special projects and 2D animation producer for Walt Disney Animation Studios) and Bob Bagley (digital imaging manager for Disney Animation) were also instrumental in preserving the authenticity and accuracy of Cinderella's originally intended look.

"Viewers watching this restoration will see more clarity, but they will also see more subtlety," Goldberg, who has worked as an animator, a voice actor and a film director for Disney, added. "They'll see differences in color from shot to shot, and discover how one color works with another. Mike and I knew what the film was supposed to look like, and it took a lot just getting back to Cinderella having dusty blonde hair and a silver dress. I'm proud that the Studio felt it was important to get this restoration right, and trusted a handful of us to do that."

Cinderella earned three Oscar nominations and is credited with rescuing the Walt Disney Company from near-bankruptcy brought on by the global economic challenges of post-World War II.