New to BookTok? Here Are 5 Creators You Should Follow

We may be biased, but we think joining the book community on TikTok is arguably one of the best ways to spend your time on the app. Like any social media platform, though, it can take a minute before the algorithm picks up your reading tastes. That's why we've gathered a list of popular BookTokers whose accounts focus on specific genres.



Whether you need a fantastical land to get lost in, a thriller to keep you on the edge of your seat, or a steamy romance novel, these are the creators to follow:

On the hunt for your next unputdownable sci-fi or fantasy read? Then Kate from @kate_in_the_unreal_world is the one to follow. The "professional book reader and wannabe writer" shares a mix of literary history and uncommon recommendations to an audience of 59,200 followers. She also reviews sci-fi book lists and some of the most well-known reads in the genre to help you decide which ones are worth your time.

Books she recommended: Sleep In A Sea Of Stars by Christopher Paolini, The Library At Mount Char by Scott Hawkins, and The Stand by Stephen King

If you like LGBTQ+ or Latinx representation in your books, be sure to check out Drea from @dreareads. The Puerto Rican grad student shares queer-focused books that fall into several genres and "all things fandom" with her 29,100 followers — which is definitely a bonus if you enjoy Doctor Who, the Marvel Universe, or Pokémon.

Books she recommended: Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse, Star Wars: Brotherhood by Mike Chen, and Your Silence Will Not Protect You by Audre Lorde

Brandon Baker - @baker.reads

Need a horror recommendation that's actually going to make you keep the lights on at night? Look no further than Brandon Baker (@baker.reads), a self-published author who offers a refreshing blend of commercial fiction, books from small indie presses, self-published novels, and disturbing translated works you've probably never heard of to his 293,000 followers. Whether you're wading your toe into the dark void of fiction for the first time or need something a little stronger, Baker's got book roundups for everyone.



Books he recommended: Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter, Out by Natsuo Kirino, and The Troop by Craig Davidson

4. Tasnim Geedi - @groovytas

There are so many romance books on TikTok that it can be hard to know which ones are "worth it" — which is why you should start by following Tasnim Geedi (@groovytas), a nursing student from Toronto who gained 140,600 followers for her excellent recommendations. Geedi offers reads that fall across genres like YA and fantasy, and she also lifts up works from marginalized authors.

Books she recommended: Belladonna by Adalyn Grace, Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood, and Legendborn by Tracey Deonn

5. Lauren Louise - @bigbooklady

Lauren Louise (@bigbooklady) has captured an audience of 185,400 followers with videos of her aesthetically pleasing reading space, book-related POVs, and recommendations you may not find anywhere else on the app. The grad student offers contemporary and literary fiction recs via book roundups, with helpful prompts like "books under 200 pages to get you out of a reading slump" and "books based on your specific mood."

Books she recommended: Bluets by Maggie Smith, Old Enough by Haley Jakobson, and Biography of X by Catherine Lacey