If you can make it in RHONY, you can make it anywhere. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City doesn't premiere until Sunday, but it already seems like tensions are running high amongst the group. The younger, more diverse cast includes content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank, marketing professional Brynn Whitfield and design firm owner Erin Lichy.

Chatting exclusively with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Whitfield revealed that the cast is currently a "unit" again — but it wasn't always that way.

"After my birthday, which is in the final episode, everyone wasn't talking to me after that, for a while," she said. "Everything's better, but we haven't talked about anything. It's swept under the rug, but I think the rug is temporary."

Seems like a spicy reunion could already be in the cards.

Whitfield's castmates agreed with her assessment, with Hassan noting that she's "afraid for the reunion." Lichy said that the birthday party "severed friendships" amongst the women and it'll be difficult for her to talk about it when filming picks back up.

"There are some underlying things that we haven't worked through," she explained. "I feel like [the reunion] will be one big therapy session."

Whitfield's birthday won't be the only difficult moment on this season. Lichy said she had difficulty hosting the group at her house in the Hamptons — a trip that's shown in Season 14's first few episodes — since the group "complained like crazy." Meanwhile, Hassan revealed that she unexpectedly opened up about her mother, who passed away 10 years ago.

"It does not get better, you just learn how to cope," the model revealed. "When things are tough in life, I'm so selfish. I'm like, 'I wish my mom was here.'"

Watch all the emotional moments when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York kicks off Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.