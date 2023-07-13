New ‘RHONY’ Cast Teases ‘Severed Friendships’: ‘Everyone Wasn’t Talking to Me After That’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

New ‘RHONY’ Cast Teases ‘Severed Friendships’: ‘Everyone Wasn’t Talking to Me After That’ (Exclusive)

The newest 'Real Housewives of New York City' — including Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan and Erin Lichy — are already teasing an explosive ending to their season

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“The Real Housewives of New York City”Gavin Bond/Bravo

If you can make it in RHONY, you can make it anywhere. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City doesn't premiere until Sunday, but it already seems like tensions are running high amongst the group. The younger, more diverse cast includes content creator Sai de Silva, fashion designer Jenna Lyons, model Ubah Hassan, publicist Jessel Taank, marketing professional Brynn Whitfield and design firm owner Erin Lichy. 

Chatting exclusively with The Messenger at the Season 14 premiere, Whitfield revealed that the cast is currently a "unit" again — but it wasn't always that way.

"After my birthday, which is in the final episode, everyone wasn't talking to me after that, for a while," she said. "Everything's better, but we haven't talked about anything. It's swept under the rug, but I think the rug is temporary."

Seems like a spicy reunion could already be in the cards.

Read More

Whitfield's castmates agreed with her assessment, with Hassan noting that she's "afraid for the reunion." Lichy said that the birthday party "severed friendships" amongst the women and it'll be difficult for her to talk about it when filming picks back up.

"There are some underlying things that we haven't worked through," she explained. "I feel like [the reunion] will be one big therapy session." 

Whitfield's birthday won't be the only difficult moment on this season. Lichy said she had difficulty hosting the group at her house in the Hamptons — a trip that's shown in Season 14's first few episodes — since the group "complained like crazy." Meanwhile, Hassan revealed that she unexpectedly opened up about her mother, who passed away 10 years ago.

"It does not get better, you just learn how to cope," the model revealed. "When things are tough in life, I'm so selfish. I'm like, 'I wish my mom was here.'"

Watch all the emotional moments when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York kicks off Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.