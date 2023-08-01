New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Shares ‘Great Update’ About Cancer Treatment

Chad Gilbert is ready to hit the road.
As the New Found Glory frontman, 42, undergoes another round of chemotherapy for pheochromocytoma in his lungs, he shared a positive update about his treatment Tuesday on Instagram.
"Ayyyeee! Back at it getting chemo! Today and tomorrow! Got a great update today! My CT scan yesterday showed that we killed off more cancer in my lungs and more shrunk!" he started in the caption.
"So when I leave next week for tour I’ll be leaving with great news and filled with more meds killing more while I’ll be rocking your faces on stage!" added Gilbert. "Get tickets and come rock out and feel alive."
Pheochromocytoma is a type of tumor that grows on cells in the adrenal gland that produce necessary hormones, according to the National Cancer Institute. Although most pheochromocytoma are benign, around 10% spreads to other parts of the body.
In December 2021, Gilbert first had the cancer removed after it spread from his adrenal gland to his liver.
After he had pheochromocytoma removed from his spine last September and was declared cancer-free, Gilbert updated his followers in February about "some more crap that popped up" with tumors in his lungs and back.
New Found Glory joins The All-American Rejects on their Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour when it kicks off August 11 in Tampa, Florida.
