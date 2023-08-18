New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’

Whether you're a rich man or not, always beware of scammers.
On Friday, Oliver Anthony — the Virginia musician who recently skyrocketed to viral fame seemingly overnight after the release of his "Rich Men North of Richmond" video — took to social media to warn his fans of potential scammers.
"I've gotten messages that scammers are asking for money for merch, vip access, [etc.] from other pages and emails," the singer wrote on Facebook. "That's not me!
"Until website is launched, official merch will only be available in stock at our shows and through Mountain Creek Signs in Blackstone, Va.," Anthony continued. "We are rushing to get website launched. I am appreciative of your patience. Just wanting to keep things local and family owned. Thank you for understanding."
The budding star's "Rich Men North of Richmond" was just released a week ago, and has already unseated superstar and multiplatinum hitmaker Jason Aldean’s latest single, "Try That in a Small Town," as the No. 1 song on iTunes.
Anthony altogether holds the top three spots on the coveted iTunes chart, with his songs "Ain't Gotta Dollar" and "I've Got to Get Sober" sitting at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
He alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bullsh-- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/ And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ Ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't sh-- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/ 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").
On Sunday, Anthony performed the song live for the first time in Currituck, North Carolina.
A proud Anthony posted his full performance on Rumble, telling fans, "We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down."
