Nev Schulman is opening up about what he's learned from going through a miscarriage with wife Laura Perlongo.

"I think the most surprising thing I've learned now, having had three kids, is how emotional and difficult having children can be," the Catfish host — who recently partnered with Autotrader’s Private Seller Exchange to shed light on the deceptive practices many encounter from buying and selling their cars online —exclusively told The Messenger.

"Obviously I don't mean once they're born, although that is part of it. But I mean the process of getting pregnant and successfully carrying a healthy child. No one really prepared me for that as a boy, as a guy, as an adult."

In January, Perlongo shared via a lengthy post on Instagram that she had had a miscarriage, explaining the couple originally planned to announce their pregnancy news around the 14-week mark. She and Schulman share daughter Cleo James, 6; and sons Beau Bobby Bruce, 4, and Cy Monroe, 22 months.

The MTV star continued: "I don't think we educate people enough on how to be a sensitive and supportive friend or family member when someone we know is trying to have kids. It's just a lot, there's a lot of things that I didn't know about. We're very lucky to have had three healthy children."

"I think if we are going to bring any more lives into our family, it's probably going to be a dog at this point. My daughter's already sort of starting to really ask for that. So we're considering that as our next child for the moment."

Schulman also told The Messenger that experiencing his wife's miscarriage made him more empathetic for those who have gone through it more than once.

"I mean, it's amazing, too, because even with a relatively sort of short-term miscarriage, my wife's body still goes through a tremendous amount in terms of hormones and emotions, psychological and physical. Yes, it was definitely something that [made us] excited, we thought it was going to happen, and then it didn't. It's a big up and it's a big down," he said.

The reality personality concluded: "So I feel that much stronger or more strongly empathetically for people who have gone through that more than once, because it's really tough."

Another thing Schulman feels strongly about is protecting his family and their purchases, and he's happy that his new partnership with Autotrader does just that. "They've eliminated a lot of the worry and concerns out of buying a used car, and I'm letting people know because I don't want people to get car fished, just like I don't want them to get catfished," he noted. "It's great and it's something that I'm actually genuinely excited to use."