The first rule of Netflix's Preview Club is that you don't talk about Netflix's Preview Club.

Okay, not really, since The Messenger spoke to three members who talked about what it was like to join the club, which gives early access to watch movies and shows before they premiere on Netflix.

Denise, a medical assistant in Las Vegas, was invited to join last February. When she first got her Preview Club invite email, she thought it might be a scam: "I did some digging on Google and TikTok and saw it was a real thing and it was invite-only, which is pretty cool. It felt like I was part of this special thing."

The streamer debuted the Preview Club, its viewer feedback program, in 2021. It’s been reported they plan to expand the Club from around 2,000 to tens of thousands. Netflix's help site states that membership in the program is invite-only and "based on things like viewing behavior and how long you've been a member." While Netflix hasn't responded to The Messenger's request for further comment, we asked a few verified members about their experiences (sans any details about the unreleased preview content, of course).

What it's like to be invited

The Preview Club members we spoke to have a variety of Netflix viewing habits, occupations, ages, and salary ranges — all of which Netflix asks about in their initial outreach to prospective members. They each received an email invitation to join, followed by a questionnaire.

Jerome, who is a package handler in Atlanta, says he wasn’t a regular Netflix watcher when he was invited to join the club via email. "A few months might go by before I watch something," he said of his viewing habits. He's only seen one film (which has yet to be released) through the Preview Club so far. "They asked general stuff about my age, occupation, and the types of movies I liked. A couple of days after that, I got my first notification that I had something to watch."

Tom, who works in statistics management in Tacoma, Washington, has watched the most preview content of the members we spoke to. "So far I've watched a couple of TV pilot episodes that still aren't out yet, and I've watched four movies," he said.

Prior to receiving his invite nine months ago, he and his family watched Netflix often. "We'd watch every few days, and definitely on Friday or Saturday nights, especially if we're into a particular show," he said. He remembers being asked about his salary range, as well as "what pronouns I use, and my race and ethnicity" in the invite questionnaire.

What you get to watch

When the time comes to receive your first Preview Club viewing (the time between acceptance into the program and your first watch can vary widely), you’ll receive an email notification that you have something to watch. You're told the number of days you have to complete the viewing (some members say 5 days), and the deadline to complete your survey feedback (a quick 24 hours after watching). You can then view the movie or TV show under your specific Netflix profile after entering the unique pin number Netflix sends you.

It’s been reported that the Oscar-nominated film Don't Look Up was tested through the Preview Club, but according to at least one member, Netflix has also used the program for the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler flick Murder Mystery 2.

"I saw it before it was released," Tom told The Messenger. "There was some CGI missing when I saw it — other than finishing that, when it came out and I saw it again, there were barely any changes made."

"Explosions and other things that require CGI are rarely done when I see a movie or show. Sometimes there might be a little bit of it done, but it'll be punched up and more cinematic for the public release."

Sometimes those unfinished elements can be a distraction. "I saw a lot of unedited stuff, like a camera in the background or weird scenes that didn't really fit in the movie," Denise said. "It caught me off guard a little bit, but I realized I had to be open-minded."

Some projects released through the club are even less finished than what Denise and Tom describe. "There were a few scenes that were blacked out and just had text that tells you what's going to be happening in that spot and what the characters are doing," Jerome said of the film he watched.

After viewing, members are prompted to do a survey via email, which takes around 15 to 20 minutes, and ranges from "pretty basic survey questions," as Tom described it, or can be more detailed, according to Denise, who says her survey asked "if I recognized the actors in it or if I'd seen any promo for the film."

Sometimes, the questions go even further and ask about specific scenes. "I'm often asked in the surveys afterward if I found a certain scenario funny, or if there was too much action in a sequence. The surveys are mostly multiple-choice, with the option to make comments," Tom said.

Why they think they were chosen

In talking to some of its participating members, it's still unclear as to why Netflix selects the members it does — but Denise has an idea. "One of the theories about who Netflix chooses is that they pick people who've consistently watched things before they hit the Top 10," she said, noting that she's often watched things when they premiered and then saw that they hit the Top list soon after.

"Netflix probably recognizes those specific users who tend to be good indicators of what's going to be a hit. That theory makes a lot of sense to me — but Netflix invites random people out of thousands, so I don't know."

The members confirmed that there are no incentives to being in the program — other than "early access and bragging rights," as Vulture put it in March. Denise is definitely enjoying the latter.

"My friends are jealous that I got invited and wondered if I could invite them," she said. "I bragged that I got invited in the beginning, but now it's just a well kept secret."

