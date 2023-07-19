Netflix Slashes ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie, Loses $30 Million in the Process: Report

Don't blame Skeletor, blame Netflix: He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe and sworn co-protector of Eternia (along with his twin sis, She-Ra), will not be making it to the silver screen.

Variety reports that the Masters of the Universe movie, set to be directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City), is no more. A spokesperson for Mattel, toymakers/creators of Eternia and all of its spell-casting subjects, confirmed the news. Netflix took its Power Sword and slashed the project— but lost $30 million in the process, which had already been invested in its development.

But that $30 million check was written way back in 2019 when the streamer bought the rights from Sony (pre-pandemic, pre-Netflix's $50 billion value drop, pre-double Hollywood strikes). Per Variety's source, Masters of the Universe's live-action movie hopes were halted not by the script nor confirmed cast members — Kyle Allen of American Horror Story: Apocalypse was attached to star as He-Man — but by the film's budget.

In pre-production, the approved budget for Masters of the Universe was $200 million, but financial woes for Netflix caused the streamer to reassess the situation. The Nee brothers proposed $180 million, along with promising to simultaneously shoot the film's sequel (basically a 2-for-the-price-of-1 deal); the streamer countered with $150 million. Multiple sources told Variety that, in the end, Netflix and the Nees just couldn't compromise on cost.

The directing duo told Variety back in 2022 that their vision for the Masters of the Universe flick(s) would "hold onto something that has a core human empathy to it and yet isn’t afraid to have fun and get crazy … what we’re going to be able to do in this movie is gonna blow people away.”

But Masters of the Universe may live to see the big screen: Sources told Variety that Mattel is confident it can shop the film, particularly because they're banking on Greta Gerwig's Barbie to rake in $100 million in its debut weekend alone, and also because they're fixated on making live-action versions of He-Man and She-Ra as beloved as Spider-Man and Harley Quinn. (The animated and action figurine versions of the characters have done quite well for themselves, with a huge following since their '80s origins to present-day.)

“It’s as big as Marvel and DC,” Ynon Kreiz, CEO of Mattel, said in an interview with the New Yorker. “It’s hundreds of pages of characters and sorcerers and vehicles and weaponry — you name it. And then you flip through the pages, and here’s a movie, and here’s a movie, and here’s a TV show ... it’s endless!"

