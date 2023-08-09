Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’: Cast, Release Date and Everything To Know

Three years ago, Netflix announced that it would be creating a live-action series based on the long-running manga One Piece, which was previously adapted into a still-ongoing anime series. Since the announcement, comic book websites, online forums and Twitter threads have been dedicated to dissecting every shred of information about the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's nautical adventure fantasy. Finally, at the end of this month, new fans and old will be able to weigh in on a show whose story has captured a global audience for over 25 years.



Netflix has remained relatively tight-lipped on details surrounding the adaptation, but we've gathered every scrap of verifiable information about the show ahead of its release. Here's everything we know about One Piece on Netflix so far.

'One Piece' release date

TLDR: The live-action series will premiere Thursday, August 31st on Netflix.

THE DETAILS: The eight-episode, English-language series was first announced in 2020, but due to the pandemic, filming didn't start until late January last year. Posts from the cast indicate that they wrapped in August 2022. And now, after a year of post-production on the special effects-heavy series, One Piece is ready to go live.

'One Piece' cast

THE DETAILS: The main cast — a group called the Straw Hats — is comprised of ten pirates, though the first season will only focus on five members. They are listed in order of who joins the crew first. The actors are all relative unknowns who you may recognize from smaller roles in other projects.

Additionally, the original voice actors of the anime series — Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji — will reprise their roles for the Japanese dub.

Main cast list

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy (pronounced "LOO-fee"), founder and captain of the Straw Hats. He's a boy with super-stretch abilities who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. Godoy previously appeared in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? and The Imperfects.

as Monkey D. Luffy (pronounced "LOO-fee"), founder and captain of the Straw Hats. He's a boy with super-stretch abilities who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. Godoy previously appeared in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? and The Imperfects. Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Luffy's right-hand man, a former bounty hunter who longs to become the greatest swordsman of all time. Mackenyu — the son of late Japanese martial arts film legend Sonny Chiba — specializes in live-action manga adaptations, having previously appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fullmetal Alchemist films, among numerous others.

as Roronoa Zoro, Luffy's right-hand man, a former bounty hunter who longs to become the greatest swordsman of all time. Mackenyu — the son of late Japanese martial arts film legend Sonny Chiba — specializes in live-action manga adaptations, having previously appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fullmetal Alchemist films, among numerous others. Emily Rudd as Nami, a navigator who wants to draw a map of the world. She previously ran with another crew called the Arlong Pirates. Rudd is best known for starring in the Netflix horror movie Fear Street: 1978.

as Nami, a navigator who wants to draw a map of the world. She previously ran with another crew called the Arlong Pirates. Rudd is best known for starring in the Netflix horror movie Fear Street: 1978. Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, a skilled sniper who, despite his cowardice, hopes to become a courageous marksman like his father. Romero Gibson's largest previous credit is the OWN series Greenleaf.

as Usopp, a skilled sniper who, despite his cowardice, hopes to become a courageous marksman like his father. Romero Gibson's largest previous credit is the OWN series Greenleaf. Taz Skylar as Sanji, a cook who joins the crew in search of the fabled "All Blue," a patch of sea containing all the fish species in the world. Skylar has appeared on the British shows Agatha Raisin and The Lazarus Project.

'One Piece' plot

TLDR: Season 1 will focus on the "East Blue Saga" as the Straw Hats set sail and encounter rival crews and monsters of epic proportions.

THE DETAILS: One Piece tracks the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a teenager who develops several special abilities — most notably an extraordinary bodily stretchiness — after accidentally eating a power-granting Devil Fruit. Luffy's dream is to become the ultimate Pirate King by finding the legendary "One Piece" treasure that belonged to legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. But before he can do that, he must assemble a ragtag crew of pirates called the Straw Hats to help him on his quest.



One Piece contains several sagas, the first being the "East Blue Saga." Season 1 will hone in on this era since it's the beginning of Luffy's journey. We'll see him leave town to officially become a pirate, and then meet a diverse cast of characters along the way, each with their own particular set of skills. These characters eventually join the Straw Hats while helping Luffy ward off Marine captains and numerous rival crews.

'One Piece' source material

TLDR: One Piece is an adaptation of a manga series with over 100 collected volumes that has already spawned over 1000 anime episodes, so there's a nearly infinite supply of material for the show to draw from.

THE DETAILS: One Piece is based on the manga series of the same name. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, it was first published in the Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1997. The corresponding anime series followed in 1999. Both are still going to this day. Oda is an executive producer for the adaptation and is still writing new stories for One Piece, though he said he's currently working on the Straw Hats' final chapter.

The live-action One Piece was developed by executive producers and co-showrunners Matt Owens (Marvel's Luke Cage) and Steven Maeda (The X-Files, Lost). Owens, a devoted One Piece fan, told GamesRadar that it was initially challenging working with Oda.

"I’m not going to lie, he was tough in the beginning – this wasn’t the first attempt at a live-action One Piece, and we weren’t the first people to try to express it in a new way," Owens said. "But I think once he realized we were coming from the right place – trying to protect this series and create a new avenue for even more people to fall in love with it – he started to trust us."

'One Piece' photos

Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) demonstrates his stretching ability. Netflix

The Straw Hats crew — Sanji, Roronoa Zoro, Monkey D. Luffy, Nami and Usopp. Netflix

Ilia Isorelys Paulino plays no-nonsense pirate ‘Iron Mace’ Alvida. Netflix

Jeff Ward stars as pirate warlord Buggy the Star Clown. Netflix

Steven Ward stars as notorious pirate swordsman Dracule Mihawk. Netflix

'One Piece' trailer

THE DETAILS: The three-minute official trailer showcases Luffy's super stretch abilities, as well as several enemies including Axe-Hang Morgan (Langley Kirkwood) and the Alvida Pirates. Antagonists Buggy the Star Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and fish-man Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) are also featured.

Previously, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the new take on One Piece. It introduces the world to new viewers and is packed full of recognizable images for longtime fans.

'One Piece' filming locations

THE DETAILS: A majority of the series was shot at Cape Town Film Studios in South Africa, where the production crew was able to create life-size versions of the manga's most well-known ships.

Where to watch 'One Piece'

THE DETAILS: The live-action One Piece will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix. Hundreds of episodes of the anime are available on Netflix now.