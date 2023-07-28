For those of you whose 2023 resolutions included "start a cult," Netflix is coming in clutch. The streamer just debuted its latest docuseries called How to Become a Cult Leader, which is a somewhat sarcastic deep dive into how some of the world's most famous cult leaders amassed their followings.

Peter Dinklage narrates the six-episode series, and it's got all the tips you need on how to convince people you speak to god and/or aliens, with instructions on how to craft the perfect cult leader image and a few don'ts to go along with the dos.

It covers all the usual suspects – Charles Manson, Jim Jones and Heaven's Gate leader Marshall Applewhite — but it also features a few infamous guys (and yes, they are all guys) whose names and cults aren't as well known but are just as wild. The whole series might even make you rethink your idea of some of the big names in cults. For example, Charles Manson was actually not a great cult leader, and we don't talk about it enough.

Here's what you need to know about the cults covered in How to Become a Cult Leader.

The Manson Family

Charles Manson and his followers known as the Manson Family are best known for the murder of Sharon Tate, her unborn child and her friends.

Manson was a failed musician, got out of jail in 1967 and started gathering followers (mostly women) by claiming they were the reincarnations of the original Christians. He then moved his "family" to a ranch north of Hollywood.

In 1969, the group began murdering people, including movie star Sharon Tate, while trying to pass the murders off as political acts. Manson and his followers were convicted of nine murders and suspected of more, and by January 1971, Manson was in prison for good.

Unless you count the few women who continued to commit crimes on his behalf while he was in prison, his cult lasted barely three years, and he got away with none of it. He sure made a name for himself, though.

Charles Manson from Episode 1 of 'How to Become A Cult Leader.' Netflix

The Peoples Temple

The term "drink the Kool-Aid" didn't exist before Jim Jones, a guy who was actually a civil rights activist before he turned to an obsession with preachers.

Jones founded the Peoples Temple in 1955, and it grew from a vaguely Christian Socialist organization to a communist organization that rejected Christianity. In 1974, after the media started catching wind of Jones' abusive tendencies, he had a commune built in Guyana known as Jonestown, and he lured followers there with false promises of paradise and then wouldn't let them leave.

In late 1978, after a visit from a U.S. representative that ended in murder, Jones and more than 900 Peoples Temple members died after drinking Flavor Aid (not Kool-Aid, despite popular belief) laced with cyanide.

Buddhafield

Buddhafield is kind of a unique story in the world of cults because it was the members themselves who blew things up when they realized how dark things really were, and yet it continues to this day.

It's led by Jaime Gomez, a failed actor and failed porn star who went by names like the Teacher and Andreas and currently goes by Reyji. Gomez was obsessed with plastic surgery and makeup and was known for mostly wearing only a speedo. He would encourage members of the group to get plastic surgery, too, but forbade members from having sex. If they did have sex and got pregnant, he would demand abortions. All along, according to Allen, he was allegedly sexually assaulting many of his male followers and claiming it was all part of the connection to God that he could provide.

When many other members found out about that sexual abuse, they abandoned the group. Buddhafield is apparently still operational in Hawaii, however.

(For a truly wild deep dive into Buddhafield, you can also watch Holy Hell on Peacock, by the way. It's a movie directed by Will Allen, a former member who was part of the cult for 22 years before he got out, after years of alleged sexual abuse by Gomez.)

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Heaven's Gate

Heaven's Gate is best known for the mass ritual death by suicide of its 39 members committed in 1997, to apparently coincide with the Hale-Bopp Comet passing by Earth. They saw the comet as a sign that it was time to go before "Heaven's Gate" closed. They were obsessed with UFOs and using language from Star Trek, believing that it was a UFO that would take their souls to a new plane.

They all wore matching Nikes when they died because leader Marshall Applewhite, known to his followers as Do, was obsessed with Nikes.

Scenes from Episode 2 of 'How to Become A Cult Leader.' Netflix

Aum Shinrikyo

This Japanese organization was founded by Shoko Asahara in 1987, beginning as a yoga class in Asahara's one-bedroom apartment. As it grew, it attracted graduates of Japan's elite universities. While Aum Shinrikyo eventually became known for horrific crimes, the group was first focused on publishing manga and anime focusing on Biblical prophecies.

They had really good public relations, but things started to fall apart in the late 1980s when they were accused of holding members against their will, among other ills. They had a list of people they wanted to assassinate, and tried to start an anthrax epidemic in Tokyo.

They also started manufacturing nerve agents and actually carrying out some assassinations in the 1990s. In 1995, they attacked the Tokyo subway system with a deadly gas that killed 13 people and injured or affected a thousand others. After being convicted of dozens of murders, Asahara was executed by hanging in 2018, but members of the group are thought to be responsible for attacks as recently as 2019.

Unification Church

Sun Myong Moon founded the Unification Church in 1954 in Seoul, South Korea, and it's still going to this day with millions of members all over the world.

While Moon died in 2012, his wife Hak Ja Han is still leading the massive organization that was started based on the belief that Moon was the second coming of Christ, and he was supposed to continue Jesus' mission.

It's known for mass weddings (of couples matched by Moon) and a lot of political influence, with both George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump having spoken at events related to the church.

The church has also faced accusations that it used "heavenly deception" to recruit new members by making up names of organizations like the International One World Crusade (IOWC). They were supposed to be names that sounded less like a cult, but if we're being honest, they all still sounded like cults.

How to Become a Cult Leader is now streaming on Netflix.