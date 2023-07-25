Netflix Hints At ‘One Piece’ Storyline With The Release Of The Official Trailer

As the release for One Piece draws near, Netflix is ramping up excitement for the live-action adaptation with another look at the Straw Hats. The streaming service initially shared a teaser on June 17th, but dropped a full trailer on Saturday.

Based on the world created by manga artist Eiichiro Oda, One Piece tracks the journey of pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew, the Straw Hats. The pirates encounter several rival groups and monsters of epic proportions while searching for the legendary "one piece" treasure.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix’s “One Piece” Courtesy of Netflix

The first season of the live-action adaptation will focus on the journey of the initial five members of the Straw Hats. The three-minute trailer showcases Luffy's super stretch abilities, as well as several enemies including Axe-Hang Morgan (Langley Kirkwood) and the Alvida Pirates. Buggy the Star Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and fish-man Arlong (McKinley Belcher) were the star antagonists of the trailer.



Netflix has a shoddy history with anime adaptations — most recently with the cancellation of Cowboy Bepop, a popular space Western anime series, after just one season — leaving One Piece fans divided on the show's potential success.



Oda expressed sincere excitement for the adaptation, saying, "There were no compromises on this show! There was so much that went into it...and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself."



One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31st.