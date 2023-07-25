Netflix Hints At ‘One Piece’ Storyline With The Release Of The Official Trailer

As the release for One Piece draws near, Netflix is ramping up excitement for the live-action adaptation with another look at the Straw Hats. The streaming service initially shared a teaser on June 17th, but dropped a full trailer on Saturday.
Based on the world created by manga artist Eiichiro Oda, One Piece tracks the journey of pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy and his ragtag crew, the Straw Hats. The pirates encounter several rival groups and monsters of epic proportions while searching for the legendary "one piece" treasure.
- Netflix Drops First Trailer for Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Adaptation
- ‘One Piece’ Original Voice Actors to Reprise Roles in Netflix Live-Action Adaptation
- ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Netflix Series Reveals First Look at Cast in Costume
- ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by Netflix
- Man Loses ‘Irreplaceable’ Piece of Car History After Thieves Make off With Trailer Full of Collectibles
The first season of the live-action adaptation will focus on the journey of the initial five members of the Straw Hats. The three-minute trailer showcases Luffy's super stretch abilities, as well as several enemies including Axe-Hang Morgan (Langley Kirkwood) and the Alvida Pirates. Buggy the Star Clown (Jeff Ward), Dracule Mihawk (Steven Ward), and fish-man Arlong (McKinley Belcher) were the star antagonists of the trailer.
Netflix has a shoddy history with anime adaptations — most recently with the cancellation of Cowboy Bepop, a popular space Western anime series, after just one season — leaving One Piece fans divided on the show's potential success.
Oda expressed sincere excitement for the adaptation, saying, "There were no compromises on this show! There was so much that went into it...and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself."
One Piece premieres on Netflix on August 31st.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment