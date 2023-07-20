Netflix might have started out as a mail delivery service for DVDs that rivaled Blockbuster, the former titan of video rentals, but nowadays it's something of a standard bearer for digital streaming services – for better and for worse. While Netflix still certainly relies on licensed shows and movies to fill out its content library, the company has also invested heavily in its original shows and movie offerings, to the tune of billions.

In its most recent investor call, Netflix reported a reduction in its "content spend" due to the dual Hollywood strikes, which Netflix and other streaming services are at the center of. However, that doesn't mean the money train isn't continuing to chug along. In April, Ted Sarandos said the company will continue to heavily invest in its originals, with a $17 billion budget for 2024.

Is all of that money paying off, though? We decided to dig into the top five most expensive shows Netflix has ever made (according to Statista) to see what the return on this massive investment has been.

5. 'Sense8'

Cost: $9 million per episode

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Critics) | 85% (Audience)

The Wachowskis took a big swing with this unique supernatural hero series, and while its fans were deeply devoted to it, the series simply didn't have enough of an audience to justify the price tag. Sarandos said of the decision to cancel: "A big expensive show for a huge audience is great; a big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long." Fan fervor for the show reached enough of a fever pitch, though, that the show was given a bonus two-hour finale episode.

4. 'The Witcher'

Cost: $10 million per episode

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% (Critics) | 56% (Audience)

The Witcher continues to be a talked-about fantasy show, but that doesn't exactly translate into viewership numbers. While the first season was touted as an instant hit, with Netflix reporting that 76 million people watched at least two minutes of it, Season 3 reportedly only netted 1.1 million viewers for its premiere episode in the first five days.

3. 'The Get Down'

Cost: $11 million per episode

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% (Critics) | 88% (Audience)

Critics loved The Get Down for its unique lens on the rise of hip-hop and disco music in New York, with Baz Luhrmann's seminal styling and an exciting cast. Unfortunately, though, the show only lasted for a single season due to the high cost of its production versus the limited viewership it received in return.

The show was canceled after ratings data showed that it received 3.2 million viewers in the desirable age bracket of 18-49 year olds in the U.S. in its first 31 days on the service.

2. 'The Crown'

Cost: $13 million per episode

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Critics) | 90% (Audience)

The Crown has netted 21 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 69 nominations, including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series win, so it's certainly one of the crown jewels – pardon the pun – of the streamer's prestige offerings.

On top of that, the show also nets a healthy amount of viewership; most recently, Season 5 netted 107.39 million viewing hours in the days after its debut. Plus, the show has a definitive cultural impact, with its viewership surging in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death due to its highly watchable dramatization of her reign.

1. 'Stranger Things'

Cost: $30 million per episode

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (Critics) | 90% (Audience)

Stranger Things is absolutely one of Netflix's most important tentpoles at this point. The nostalgic sci-fi adventure series offers a clever blend of cinematic homages to the '80s and original storytelling from the Duffer Brothers. While it's expensive to produce, it's also become a rare example of watercooler TV in the streaming landscape, with millions of fans and cultural icon status.

The numbers prove this is worth Netflix's while: According to Nielsen, the fourth season of Stranger Things had the rare distinction of breaking the 5 billion mark in weekly viewing minutes. It's not the first time the series has broken records with its viewership either. Sure, Netflix got way more bang for its buck with Squid Game, but this is still clearly a winning effort, with books, merch and toy sales galore to add to that bottom line.