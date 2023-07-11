Netflix Now Allows Users to Transfer Their Profiles to Existing Accounts - The Messenger
Entertainment
Netflix Now Allows Users to Transfer Their Profiles to Existing Accounts

Moving on from an ex? At least you won't have to break up with your Netflix profile, too.

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
The Netflix logo is displayed at company headquarters in Los Angeles headquarters on Oct. 7, 2021.Mario Tama/Getty Images

Have a Netflix profile with a meticulously curated list of TV shows and movies you're planning on watching that you never want to lose access to?

While the platform may have made it tougher to share passwords with its strict (but financially successful) crackdown, Netflix will now let users transfer their viewing history, saved games, and specific-to-you algorithmic recommendations to existing accounts.

What does that mean? Well, if the crackdown booted you out of say, your parent's account, or your high school ex-boyfriend's account, or your coworker's cousin's account — you can easily transfer the profile you had on their accounts over to a new account you create, or an existing account that you're reactivating. (Prior to today's update, Netflix only let you do the former.)

To get access to My List and all the other streaming goodies on your profile, all you have to do is enter the email and password associated with the existing account.

