Netflix Now Allows Users to Transfer Their Profiles to Existing Accounts

Have a Netflix profile with a meticulously curated list of TV shows and movies you're planning on watching that you never want to lose access to?
While the platform may have made it tougher to share passwords with its strict (but financially successful) crackdown, Netflix will now let users transfer their viewing history, saved games, and specific-to-you algorithmic recommendations to existing accounts.
What does that mean? Well, if the crackdown booted you out of say, your parent's account, or your high school ex-boyfriend's account, or your coworker's cousin's account — you can easily transfer the profile you had on their accounts over to a new account you create, or an existing account that you're reactivating. (Prior to today's update, Netflix only let you do the former.)
To get access to My List and all the other streaming goodies on your profile, all you have to do is enter the email and password associated with the existing account.
- It’s Time to Pay Up for Sharing Your Netflix Password: Now What?
- Sharing Netflix Passwords Will Now Cost an Extra $8 Each Month
- Netflix Leads the 2023 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards with 53 Nominations: See the Full List
- Growing Resentment as Netflix Looks To South Korea for Content Amidst Hollywood Writers’ Strike: Report
- The 34 Best Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment