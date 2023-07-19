NeNe Leakes' older son was recently hit with a felony drug possession charge.
Bryson Bryant, 33, was booked at Gwinnett County Jail on July 3 and, per his booking record, is still in custody. He was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance. He was also charged with violating his probation and misdemeanors that include loitering/prowling and "giving false name, address, or birthdate."
Bryant's bail was set at $3,700.
According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Bryant gave police officers his younger brother, Brentt Leakes' name, during his arrest. The outlet also reported that Bryson was allegedly in possession of fentanyl.
Brentt, 24, also has a booking sheet in Gwinnett County that states he is charged with possession of a Schedule II-controlled substance and loitering/prowling. It states that he has been released with a bail amount of $5,900.
In a police report obtained by Radar, Bryson was at a Lawrenceville, Ga., home "evading police and claiming he knew the people that lived at the residence which was false."
He also reportedly provided officers with an address that his mother, NeNe, previously sold.
Brentt appeared to respond to the incident on his Instagram Story. He posted a scene that featured one of his mother's catchphrases from the RHOA Season 6 reunion.
"Now why am I in it?" NeNe is seen saying in the clip.
A rep for NeNe did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
