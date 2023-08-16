NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would've been his 68th birthday.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg! Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders [cry laughing emoji] I love you for that," she captioned a set of two photos on Instagram Wednesday. "It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Man [heart]."

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section to wish Gregg a happy birthday, with one social media user writing, "The best husband from all the housewives franchise! Greg was old school and no nonsense but a gentleman!!"

Another added, "LET EM KNOW GREGG!!!! Happy Heavenly Birthday!! Lawd, gone too soon! Praying for your heart Nene."

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a similar tribute to Gregg last year.

"Missing the man that always had a plan! Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back," she wrote at the time, adding, "I miss you everyday Gregg!"

NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997; however, the former Bravo personality filed for divorce in 2010. The couple reunited years later and remarried in 2013, and they were together until Gregg died three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."