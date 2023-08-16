NeNe Leakes Remembers Late Husband Gregg on His Birthday: ‘Miss You More Than Words Can Say’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

NeNe Leakes Remembers Late Husband Gregg on His Birthday: ‘Miss You More Than Words Can Say’

The former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star penned a sweet message in honor of her late husband's birthday

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes attend Universal, NBC, Focus Features and E! Entertainment Golden Globe Awards After Party sponsored by Chrysler at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would've been his 68th birthday. 

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg! Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders [cry laughing emoji] I love you for that," she captioned a set of two photos on Instagram Wednesday. "It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say! My Man My Man My Man [heart]."

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section to wish Gregg a happy birthday, with one social media user writing, "The best husband from all the housewives franchise! Greg was old school and no nonsense but a gentleman!!"

Another added, "LET EM KNOW GREGG!!!! Happy Heavenly Birthday!! Lawd, gone too soon! Praying for your heart Nene."

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a similar tribute to Gregg last year. 

"Missing the man that always had a plan! Today is a tuff one…every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back," she wrote at the time, adding, "I miss you everyday Gregg!"

Read More

NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997; however, the former Bravo personality filed for divorce in 2010. The couple reunited years later and remarried in 2013, and they were together until Gregg died three years after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. 

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.