‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

An Australian TV favorite is making its way across many ponds to its new, global neighbourhood. Neighbours, a soap opera which ran for 8903 episodes over nearly 40 years and helped launch the careers many of the Australia's biggest exports — Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few — is coming back as Neighbours: A New Chapter on Amazon's Freevee streaming service, making Aussie drama available all over the world.

The new iteration of the long-running series promises some fresh faces and a few familiar ones as it picks up after the events of the original series finale in 2022.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about Neighbours: A New Chapter before it premieres this fall.

'Neighbours: A New Chapter' release date

TLDR: Neighbours: A New Chapter will premiere on Freevee on Sept. 18. New episodes will be released on Monday through Thursday at 7 a.m. BST (2 a.m. EST).

'Neighbours' cast

TLDR: The series will feature the return of some long-time stars and introduce a few new characters as well.

THE DETAILS: Much of the cast list for Neighbours: A New Chapter is plucked straight from the original series, including a bounty of stars who've been with the series since the early '90s. However, there are also a handful of newcomers to the series who'll no doubt make a splash. The most globally recognizable names are Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) and Mischa Barton (The O.C.)

Main cast list

Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy.

as Karl Kennedy. Annie Jones as Jane Harris.

as Jane Harris. Candice Leask as Wendy Rodwell.

as Wendy Rodwell. Emerald Chan as Sadie Rodwell.

as Sadie Rodwell. Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves.

as Mackenzie Hargreaves. Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy.

as Susan Kennedy. Lloyd Will as Andrew Rodwell.

as Andrew Rodwell. Lucinda Armstrong Hall as Holly Hoyland.

as Holly Hoyland. Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy.

as Dex Varga-Murphy. Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy.

as Remi Varga-Murphy. Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis.

as Terese Willis. Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy.

as JJ Varga-Murphy. Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

as Toadie Rebecchi. Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy.

as Cara Varga-Murphy. Shiv Palekar as Haz Devkar.

as Haz Devkar. Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson.

as Paul Robinson. Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka.

as Leo Tanaka. Xavier Molyneux as Byron Stone.

as Byron Stone. April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan.

as Chloe Brennan. Guy Pearce as Mike Young.

as Mike Young. Ian Smith as Harold Bishop.

as Harold Bishop. Jodi Gordon as Elly Conway.

as Elly Conway. Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson.

as Lucy Robinson. Mischa Barton as Reece Sinclair.

'Neighbours: A New Chapter' plot

TLDR: The show will continue the long-running story that ran in Australia every weeknight from 1985 to 2022.

THE DETAILS: As with the original series, Neighbours: A New Chapter will follow the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, which is a fictional town set near Melbourne. It takes place two years after the events of the series finale of Neighbours.

'Neighbours' trailer

THE DETAILS: Freevee released the first trailer for Neighbours: A New Chapter in mid-August.

Where to watch 'Neighbours'

THE DETAILS: Freevee — a free, ad-supported service accessible through the Prime Video app — has added previous seasons of Neighbours to its library ahead of the premiere of Neighbours: A New Chapter.