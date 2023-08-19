‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know  - The Messenger
‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

The long-running Australian soap is back on streaming

Published
Amanda Bell
The cast of ‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’ on Freevee.Amazon

An Australian TV favorite is making its way across many ponds to its new, global neighbourhood. Neighbours, a soap opera which ran for 8903 episodes over nearly 40 years and helped launch the careers many of the Australia's biggest exports — Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few — is coming back as Neighbours: A New Chapter on Amazon's Freevee streaming service, making Aussie drama available all over the world.

The new iteration of the long-running series promises some fresh faces and a few familiar ones as it picks up after the events of the original series finale in 2022. 

Here's a look at everything you need to know about Neighbours: A New Chapter before it premieres this fall.

'Neighbours: A New Chapter' release date 

TLDR: Neighbours: A New Chapter will premiere on Freevee on Sept. 18. New episodes will be released on Monday through Thursday at 7 a.m. BST (2 a.m. EST).

'Neighbours' cast 

TLDR: The series will feature the return of some long-time stars and introduce a few new characters as well. 

Read More

THE DETAILS: Much of the cast list for Neighbours: A New Chapter is plucked straight from the original series, including a bounty of stars who've been with the series since the early '90s. However, there are also a handful of newcomers to the series who'll no doubt make a splash. The most globally recognizable names are Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) and Mischa Barton (The O.C.)

Main cast list

  • Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy.
  • Annie Jones as Jane Harris.
  • Candice Leask as Wendy Rodwell.
  • Emerald Chan as Sadie Rodwell.
  • Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves.
  • Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy.
  • Lloyd Will as Andrew Rodwell.
  • Lucinda Armstrong Hall as Holly Hoyland.
  • Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy.
  • Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy.
  • Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis.
  • Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy.
  • Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.
  • Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy.
  • Shiv Palekar as Haz Devkar.
  • Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson.
  • Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka.
  • Xavier Molyneux as Byron Stone.
  • April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan.
  • Guy Pearce as Mike Young.
  • Ian Smith as Harold Bishop.
  • Jodi Gordon as Elly Conway.
  • Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson.
  • Mischa Barton as Reece Sinclair.

'Neighbours: A New Chapter' plot 

TLDR: The show will continue the long-running story that ran in Australia every weeknight from 1985 to 2022.

THE DETAILS: As with the original series, Neighbours: A New Chapter will follow the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, which is a fictional town set near Melbourne. It takes place two years after the events of the series finale of Neighbours.

'Neighbours' trailer

THE DETAILS: Freevee released the first trailer for Neighbours: A New Chapter in mid-August.

Where to watch 'Neighbours'

THE DETAILS: Freevee — a free, ad-supported service accessible through the Prime Video app — has added previous seasons of Neighbours to its library ahead of the premiere of Neighbours: A New Chapter.

