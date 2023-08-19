‘Neighbours: A New Chapter’: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know 

An Australian TV favorite is making its way across many ponds to its new, global neighbourhood. Neighbours, a soap opera which ran for 8903 episodes over nearly 40 years and helped launch the careers many of the Australia's biggest exports — Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few — is coming back as Neighbours: A New Chapter on Amazon's Freevee streaming service, making Aussie drama available all over the world.
The new iteration of the long-running series promises some fresh faces and a few familiar ones as it picks up after the events of the original series finale in 2022.
Here's a look at everything you need to know about Neighbours: A New Chapter before it premieres this fall.
'Neighbours: A New Chapter' release date
TLDR: Neighbours: A New Chapter will premiere on Freevee on Sept. 18. New episodes will be released on Monday through Thursday at 7 a.m. BST (2 a.m. EST).
'Neighbours' cast
TLDR: The series will feature the return of some long-time stars and introduce a few new characters as well.
THE DETAILS: Much of the cast list for Neighbours: A New Chapter is plucked straight from the original series, including a bounty of stars who've been with the series since the early '90s. However, there are also a handful of newcomers to the series who'll no doubt make a splash. The most globally recognizable names are Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) and Mischa Barton (The O.C.)
Main cast list
- Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy.
- Annie Jones as Jane Harris.
- Candice Leask as Wendy Rodwell.
- Emerald Chan as Sadie Rodwell.
- Georgie Stone as Mackenzie Hargreaves.
- Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy.
- Lloyd Will as Andrew Rodwell.
- Lucinda Armstrong Hall as Holly Hoyland.
- Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy.
- Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy.
- Rebekah Elmaloglou as Terese Willis.
- Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy.
- Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.
- Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy.
- Shiv Palekar as Haz Devkar.
- Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson.
- Tim Kano as Leo Tanaka.
- Xavier Molyneux as Byron Stone.
- April Rose Pengilly as Chloe Brennan.
- Guy Pearce as Mike Young.
- Ian Smith as Harold Bishop.
- Jodi Gordon as Elly Conway.
- Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson.
- Mischa Barton as Reece Sinclair.
'Neighbours: A New Chapter' plot
TLDR: The show will continue the long-running story that ran in Australia every weeknight from 1985 to 2022.
THE DETAILS: As with the original series, Neighbours: A New Chapter will follow the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, which is a fictional town set near Melbourne. It takes place two years after the events of the series finale of Neighbours.
'Neighbours' trailer
THE DETAILS: Freevee released the first trailer for Neighbours: A New Chapter in mid-August.
Where to watch 'Neighbours'
THE DETAILS: Freevee — a free, ad-supported service accessible through the Prime Video app — has added previous seasons of Neighbours to its library ahead of the premiere of Neighbours: A New Chapter.
