Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their Jobs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their Jobs

Turns out that it's not just Hollywood breaking a sweat over AI's present and potential effects

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Authors and directors have long warned of the societally detrimental (or just plain scary) side of artificial intelligence— 2001: A Space Odyssey, Her, Ex Machina, Minority Report, The Matrix, The Terminator, M3gan, and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, among others.

So it makes sense that most of us — not just the actors and screenwriters currently striking for protections against AI tools that could potentially threaten their livelihoods, among other sticking points — are wary of the ever-increasing human-seeming outputs made by AI bots.

According to a new poll for the Los Angeles Times conducted by Canadian-based polling firm Leger, nearly half of Americans across partisan lines are concerned about the effect AI will have on their job retention (45%).

That number rises slightly when looking at those expressing concern by age cohort, with 18-34 year-olds more concerned about AI's effects on their employment versus the 55-and-up crowd.

Read More
SAG-AFTRA and WGA members walk the picket line
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

That same polling showed that two-thirds of American adults believe that the entertainment unions currently on strike — Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — were justified in making sure AI usage limitations, especially in regards to ChatGPT-scribed scripts and digital "cloning" or "aging" of existing performers, are a part of their demands.

The American adults polled not only broadly showed more sympathy toward the writers' and actors' unions and less toward the studios and networks they're up against, but also want to make sure that companies disclose whether or not content has been generated by AI. (Three-quarters of those polled by the Los Angeles Times/Leger were in favor.)

Moreover, the survey also indicates that Americans may also be open to looking to Capitol Hill for AI protections on a federal level that would span across industries and would impact far more than just TV-and-movie makers. To this, 55% of American adults polled said they supported government regulation of AI, while 26% did not.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.