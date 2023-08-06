Authors and directors have long warned of the societally detrimental (or just plain scary) side of artificial intelligence— 2001: A Space Odyssey, Her, Ex Machina, Minority Report, The Matrix, The Terminator, M3gan, and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, among others.

So it makes sense that most of us — not just the actors and screenwriters currently striking for protections against AI tools that could potentially threaten their livelihoods, among other sticking points — are wary of the ever-increasing human-seeming outputs made by AI bots.

According to a new poll for the Los Angeles Times conducted by Canadian-based polling firm Leger, nearly half of Americans across partisan lines are concerned about the effect AI will have on their job retention (45%).

That number rises slightly when looking at those expressing concern by age cohort, with 18-34 year-olds more concerned about AI's effects on their employment versus the 55-and-up crowd.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

That same polling showed that two-thirds of American adults believe that the entertainment unions currently on strike — Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — were justified in making sure AI usage limitations, especially in regards to ChatGPT-scribed scripts and digital "cloning" or "aging" of existing performers, are a part of their demands.

The American adults polled not only broadly showed more sympathy toward the writers' and actors' unions and less toward the studios and networks they're up against, but also want to make sure that companies disclose whether or not content has been generated by AI. (Three-quarters of those polled by the Los Angeles Times/Leger were in favor.)

Moreover, the survey also indicates that Americans may also be open to looking to Capitol Hill for AI protections on a federal level that would span across industries and would impact far more than just TV-and-movie makers. To this, 55% of American adults polled said they supported government regulation of AI, while 26% did not.