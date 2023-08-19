Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in Captivity
After years of calls for her release, Lolita, also know as Toki, was going to be moved from Miami Seaquarium to a natural sea pen following over a century in captivity
Free Lolita sadly never came to pass. Following over 50 years of being held in captivity, Lolita the orca — who was also known as Toki — died at Miami Seaquarium.
For years, activists have been advocating for her release and in March the theme park's new owner (and a nonprofit called Friends of Toki) announced plans to relocate her to a natural sea pen, according to the Associated Press.
"I am heartbroken that Toki has left us," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who was financially helping support the orca's move, said in a statement.
"Her story captured my heart, just as it did millions of others. I was honored to be part of the team working to return her to her indigenous home, and I take solace in knowing that we significantly improved her living conditions this past year. Her spirit and grace have touched so many. Rest in peace, dear Toki."
She died of a suspected renal condition and was treated by a medical team after showing "serious signs of discomfort," according to the Washington Post, who reported the animal was undergoing conditioning to prepare for being in an ocean habitat following decades in human care.
The pen she was going to be moved into is located in the Pacific Northwest, where she was violently captured in 1970 when she was about four. According to reports, 80 orcas were targeted and several drowned during the incident.
"The Lummi Nation is saddened by the news that our beloved Orca relative has passed away at the estimated age of 57 years old," Chairman Tony Hillaire said in a statement. "Our hearts are with all those impacted by this news; our hearts are with her family. We stand in solidarity with our Lummi members whom poured their hearts and souls into bringing Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut home."
