Ne-Yo has some thoughts when it comes to transgender youth rights.

During a conversation with Gloria Velez for VladTV, the father of seven opened up about today's gender views, claiming that parents have "forgotten what the role of a parent is."

"I have no issue with LBG — I have no problem with nobody," the three-time Grammy Award winner said. "You love who you love, you do what you do."

"I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman," he explained. "And there was two genders, and that's just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don't care. That ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do."

"I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is," he continued. "If your little boy comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl.' And you just let him rock with that? He’s 5 … If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don't understand."

The singer, then, recalled something he previously heard that helped him better explain his stance.

"I can't take credit for it, but I heard somebody say one time, if your son comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl,' ask your son, 'Son, what is a girl?'" he said. "What is he gonna do? He might want to play with dolls. All right, you want to play with dolls. Play with dolls. But you're a boy playing with dolls. 'I want to wear pink.' Cool, wear pink, but you're a boy wearing pink."

Fans were quick to respond to Ne-Yo's thoughts, with a lot of mixed feelings.

"I'm assuming you know the difference between a woman and a goldfish, right?" one user tweeted. "And you want us to call you Ne-Yo ... C'mon man, get with the times. You out here trying to get cancelled? Mind your own business. Stop spreading hate. Spread love man."

Other fans came to the singer's defense, including one user who tweeted, "I stand with Ne-Yo," while another added, "The actual story here is that Ne-Yo spoke for himself and not for any outside ideology. Doing so doesn't make him a conservative as some in the comments appear to assume. It just makes Ne-Yo his own man."

In June, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that promises to protect access to gender-affirming care for transgender youths in the state during Pride month.

The measure will make New York a "'safe haven' for the trans community," a statement from the governor's office said. Hochul signed the bill into law ahead of New York City's Pride March.

The law prohibits state courts from enforcing the laws of other states which allow for a minor to be removed from their parent or guardian if their caregiver allowed them to receive gender-affirming health care.