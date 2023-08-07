Ne-Yo has apologized for the comments he made on gender identity and parenting.

"After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity," he began in a statement shared on social media Sunday. "I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive."

He continued, "Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy.

"At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness."

His apology follows a recent conversation with Gloria Velez for VladTV, during which the father of seven opened up about today's gender views, saying he believes that parents have "forgotten what the role of a parent is."

"I have no issue with LBG — I have no problem with nobody," he said. "You love who you love, you do what you do."

"I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman," he explained in part. "And there was two genders, and that's just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don't care. That ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time, man. We do."

His remarks sparked backlash, and he commented on social media shortly before posting his apology.

"1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE," he wrote in part. "Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that's that."