Ne-Yo Doubles Down on Controversial Gender Identity Comments: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied Into Apologizing’ 

Ne-Yo is standing by his initial statements on gender identity just days after apologizing for the controversial remarks.

In a new social media post, the "Because of You" singer said he will not be bullied into apologizing for having an opinion.

"AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR," he wrote on Instagram Monday. "My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it. I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL."

Ne-Yo continued, "If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion. Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y’all do y’all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY."

The former World of Dance judge first made headlines over the weekend when he had a conversation with Gloria Velez for VladTV. When discussing gender views, Ne-Yo said that parents have "forgotten what the role of a parent is."

"I have no problem with nobody," he explained. "You love who you love, you do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders, and that's just how I rocked."

But on Sunday, Ne-Yo took to Twitter with an apology to anyone that may have been hurt by his comments on parenting and gender identity.

"Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic," he shared, "so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

But in his latest social media post, Ne-Yo said he stands by his initial parenting philosophy.

"I was asked a question, and I answered the damn question," he said in his Instagram video. "I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life."