Ne-Yo Doubles Down on Controversial Gender Identity Comments: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied Into Apologizing’ 

Ne-Yo is standing by his initial statements on gender identity just days after apologizing for the controversial remarks.
In a new social media post, the "Because of You" singer said he will not be bullied into apologizing for having an opinion.
"AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR," he wrote on Instagram Monday. "My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it. I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL."
Ne-Yo continued, "If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion. Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y’all do y’all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY."
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender Identity
- Ne-Yo Questions Gender Transition for Children: ‘I Don’t Understand’
- Republican statehouses double down on bills to restrict gender-affirming care for trans teens
- Documentary Filmmaker Doubles Down on Accusations Against Lizzo
- Double The Fun: Twins Married to Twins on Raising 2 Near-Identical Cousins
- Judge Strikes Down Florida Rules Restricting Medicaid Coverage for Gender Dysphoria Treatments for Transgender People
The former World of Dance judge first made headlines over the weekend when he had a conversation with Gloria Velez for VladTV. When discussing gender views, Ne-Yo said that parents have "forgotten what the role of a parent is."
"I have no problem with nobody," he explained. "You love who you love, you do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders, and that's just how I rocked."
But on Sunday, Ne-Yo took to Twitter with an apology to anyone that may have been hurt by his comments on parenting and gender identity.
"Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic," he shared, "so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."
But in his latest social media post, Ne-Yo said he stands by his initial parenting philosophy.
"I was asked a question, and I answered the damn question," he said in his Instagram video. "I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Kandy Muse Responds to Getting Kicked Off Australian Tour: ‘It Was a Cowardly Thing To Do’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Bobbi Althoff Reveals She’s ‘Actually Broke’ Despite Filming Episodes Of ‘The Really Good Podcast’ With Major CelebritiesEntertainment
- Celebrity Hairstylist John Barrett Dead at 66Entertainment
- Tyrese Gibson Shares Video Footage of Alleged Racial Profiling Incident at Home DepotEntertainment
- ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Rasheeda Frost Says She Understands Why Cardi B Threw That Microphone (Exclusive)Entertainment