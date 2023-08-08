Ne-Yo Doubles Down on Controversial Gender Identity Comments: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied Into Apologizing’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Ne-Yo Doubles Down on Controversial Gender Identity Comments: ‘I Will Not Be Bullied Into Apologizing’ 

'My opinion is MINE and I'm entitled to it. I don't care what y'all do with yours,' the singer shared in a new Instagram post

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ne-Yo attends the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Ne-Yo is standing by his initial statements on gender identity just days after apologizing for the controversial remarks.

In a new social media post, the "Because of You" singer said he will not be bullied into apologizing for having an opinion.

"AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR," he wrote on Instagram Monday. "My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it. I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL."

Ne-Yo continued, "If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion. Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y’all do y’all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY."

Read More

The former World of Dance judge first made headlines over the weekend when he had a conversation with Gloria Velez for VladTV. When discussing gender views, Ne-Yo said that parents have "forgotten what the role of a parent is."

"I have no problem with nobody," he explained. "You love who you love, you do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders, and that's just how I rocked."

But on Sunday, Ne-Yo took to Twitter with an apology to anyone that may have been hurt by his comments on parenting and gender identity.

"Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic," he shared, "so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

But in his latest social media post, Ne-Yo said he stands by his initial parenting philosophy.

"I was asked a question, and I answered the damn question," he said in his Instagram video. "I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever. Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that is detrimental to their life." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.