NBCUniversal Says They Are Committed to Maintaining a ‘Safe and Respectful Workplace’ as Reality TV Stars Rally for More Rights
Former 'Real Housewives' star Bethenny Frankel previously hired attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos to investigate the treatment of reality stars
NBCUniversal is responding to accusations of mistreating their reality TV stars.
After attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos reportedly sent a letter to the company alleging abuse against former and current stars, the home of Bravo, NBC, E! and many other networks is speaking out.
"NBCUniversal is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows," an NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger on Friday. "At the outset, we require our third-party production partners to have appropriate workplace policies and training in place. If complaints are brought to our attention, we work with our production partners to ensure that timely, appropriate action is or has been taken, including investigations, medical and/or psychological support, and other remedial action that may be warranted such as personnel changes."
In a letter obtained by TMZ, both Freedman and Geragos listed several allegations of mistreatment for past and present reality stars at NBCUniversal's variety of networks.
In particular, the letters alleged "deliberate attempts to manufacture mental instability by plying cast members with alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, denying mental health treatment to cast members displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration, exploiting minors for uncompensated and sometimes long-term appearances on NBC reality TV shows, distributing and/or condoning the distribution of non-consensual pornography, covering up acts of sexual violence and refusing to allow cast members the freedom to leave their shows, even under dire circumstances."
Just last month, Variety reported that former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel hired Freedman and Geragos to investigate the treatment of reality stars.
Freedman told the publication that he's currently "collecting stories that violate OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] standards" and "workplace safety regulations."
Geragos added, "Something has to change because the current system is broken. It's no different than other grievances that are going on right now like when you look at the actors' and writers' strikes. They sign one thing but they didn't sign on for everything else they're being exploited for."
As for Frankel, she has been outspoken about her wishes to see reality stars come together and go on strike for residuals and workplace protections.
"I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes," she said in a video posted on Instagram. "I, myself, have generated millions and millions of dollars in advertising and online impressions from reality TV, and I've never made a single residual. Either I'm missing something or we're getting screwed, too."
