NBC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule

NBC has set its fall schedule, and there's plenty of drama and football for anyone looking. One Chicago shows will remain in their staple Wednesday night slots with the flagship Law & Order, and Special Victims Unit will remain on Thursday. The Dick Wolf procedurals will be followed by Found, a new drama from All American boss Nkechi Okoro Carroll. Law & Order: Organized Crime was also renewed for the 2023-24 TV season, but that popular spin-off will not return until midseason.

In addition to Found, NBC picked up two more new series: The Irrational, based on Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational, stars Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, a behavioral science expert who "lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations"; meanwhile, Jon Cryer returns to the comedy scene in Extended Family opposite Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer. The Irrational will air Mondays after The Voice, and Extended Family will follow Night Court on Tuesdays.

The biggest change to the NBC fall schedule is the acquisition of Big Ten Football, which will take over the network on Saturday nights and simulcast on Peacock, the NBCU streaming service. NBC will also once again be the home of Sunday Night Football from the NFL. The NFL offerings will also stream live on Peacock.

If you prefer nature over sports, NBC has also scored a Tom Hanks-narrated docuseries, The Americas, from Planet Earth II executive producer Mike Gunton. The series will premiere in the spring.

NBC renewed Lopez vs Lopez for midseason, but the network is still deciding on Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock. The network also ordered pilots for Zachary Quinto drama Wolf, the Amber Ruffin comedy Non-Evil Twin, St. Denis Medical from Superstore creative Justin Spitzer, and an untitled drama pilot from Good Girls team Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. The network will decide after pilot production which of those series will make it to the 2023-24 NBC schedule.

Here's everything we know about the NBC fall 2023 TV lineup.

Renewed and Returning Shows

America's Got Talent for Season 18 American Ninja Warrior through Season 16 Chicago Fire for Season 12 Chicago Med for Season 8 Chicago PD for Season 10 Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge for Season 2 La Brea for Season 3 Law & Order for Season 23 Law & Order: SVU for Season 25 Law & Order: Organized Crime for Season 4 Lopez vs Lopez for Season 2 Night Court for Season 2 Quantum Leap for Season 2 The Voice for Season 24 The Wall for Season 6

New Shows

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer in <em>The Irrational</em> (NBC)

DRAMAS

Found

Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Executive Producers: Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn, and Leigh Redman.

Premise: "In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own."

The Irrational

Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi

Executive Producers: Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum, and David Frankel

Premise: "Based on the bestselling author Dan Ariely’s Predictably Irrational, Alec Mercer is a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior."

COMEDIES

Extended Family

Cast: Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney

Executive Producers: Mike O’Malley, Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer

Premise: "Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia's heart."

UNSCRIPTED

The Americas

Talent: Tom Hanks

Executive Producer: Mike Gunton

Premise: "Marking the first time acclaimed actor, producer and writer Tom Hanks will narrate an unscripted entertainment series, “The Americas” will also feature music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. This incomparable project will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles – and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world."

Untitled America's Got Talent Series

Talent: TBD

Executive Producers: Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, and Jason Raff

Premise: TBD

Deal or No Deal Island

Talent: TBD

Executive Producers: Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Howie Mendel

Premise: "The iconic game of Deal or No Deal is back and unlike anything you have ever seen before! This new format transports audiences to the Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. Hidden on the island are over 100 cases with millions of dollars split between them, which teams must retrieve so that they can play a game of Deal or No Deal against the Banker. Only one team will survive until the very last episode, where they’ll compete to beat the Banker for the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history."

NBC Fall TV Weekly Lineup

(All times Eastern)

Mondays on NBC in fall 2023

8 p.m.: The Voice Season 24

10 p.m.: The Irrational Season 1

Tuesdays on NBC in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Night Court Season 2

8:30 p.m.: Extended Family Season 1

9 p.m.: The Voice Season 24

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap Season 2

Wednesdays on NBC in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Chicago Med Season 8

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire Season 12

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. Season 10

Thursdays on NBC in fall 2023

8 p.m.: Law & Order Season 23

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU Season 25

10 p.m.: Found Season 1

Fridays on NBC in fall 2023

8 p.m.: The Wall Season 6

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC Season 32

Saturdays on NBC in fall 2023

7 p.m.: Big Ten Countdown (also live on Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night (also live on Peacock)

Sundays on NBC in fall 2023

7 p.m.: Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20 p.m.: NFL Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)