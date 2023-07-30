While Tina Fey has always been a Saturday Night Live fan and cast favorite, a spokesperson for the show's network has denied a recent report claiming that she was in active talks to take over from creator Lorne Michaels.

"There is no truth to this report," an NBC spokesperson told ET Canada. The spokesperson also pointed to an interview Michaels did in September 2022 about his long-term plans.

"I have no plans to retire," Michaels told the New York Times.

Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels during the Actors' Equity Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring Brendon Stimson for "Mean Girls" at the August Wilson Theatre Theatre on April 8, 2018 in New York City. Walter McBride/WireImage

Looking ahead to the late-night TV staple's upcoming 50th anniversary in 2024, he added: "The 50th will be a big event. We’ll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won’t be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."

Fey has a storied history with the show. From 1997 to 2006 she held several roles, from head writer to cast member and host of the Weekend Update segment.

She has returned as a host six times and a guest star in multiple skits, including in 2021 as one of the ghosts of SNL past. Fey is currently on tour with fellow SNL alum Amy Poehler for their Restless Leg Tour.