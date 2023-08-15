Dwyane Wade Confirms He Has Been Approached About Running for Politics in Florida

After a career in basketball, Dwyane Wade says he's had conversations about entering the political game in Florida.

More than three months after a report surfaced claiming Democrats were eyeing the NBA legend for future races, Wade confirmed this past weekend that he has been approached about running for office.

"I mean, it's just conversation," Wade told the New York Times in an interview published Sunday. "'Hey, you would be good for,' 'Hey, we can see you in,' 'We would love to have you in.'"

While Wade hasn't confirmed any potential plans, the former Miami Heat player admitted he isn't the most knowledgeable person about inside politics.

"It's things that I'm passionate about that I will speak out on and speak up for," he shared. "And so I don't play the politician games. I don't know a lot about it. But I also understand that I have a role as an American citizen and as a known person to be able to highlight and speak on things that other people may not be able to because they don't have the opportunity to do this."

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union celebrate Zaya Wade's winter formal. Dwyane Wade/Instagram

Wade and his family recently relocated from Florida to California, partly because of an onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

During his latest interview, the LGBTQ+ ally — whose daughter Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 — reacted to the Orlando Magic donating $50,000 to the super PAC affiliated with DeSantis.

"I have so many things that I'm focused on and there's so many, so many battles to fight, in a sense," he said. "That's one that I'm not choosing to fight, with so many other things where my voice is needed. People are going to do what people want to do. And there's nothing that you’re going to be able to do to stop them, per se. And so I'm trying to help where the need is and where I can."