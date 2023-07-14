More details have surfaced about the arrest of former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith.

Griffith was taken into custody at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas for battery by strangulation on Wednesday.

His sister reportedly called police after he allegedly strangled her and made alarming statements related to suicide, per a police report obtained by TMZ on Friday.

Once officers got to the scene, Griffith, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, was outside screaming that he didn't strangle his sister.

Police noticed that Griffith's sister had red marks on her neck, according to TMZ, and that her eyelids were also red. She reportedly told police that he snapped after she addressed his previous behavior regarding family and girlfriends.

She alleged Griffith then grabbed her throat and shoved her to the floor, per TMZ. He got on top of her and allegedly strangled her, briefly loosening his fingers to give her air. He allegedly told her, "You're going to submit to me."

The Messenger has reached out to The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. for comment. When a family member of Griffith was reached by The Messenger, they were unable to provide any information.

Police arrested Griffith, and on the way to the precinct he continuously hit his head on the window and made remarks about suicide, TMZ reported.

Griffith's bail was set at $5,000. His next court hearing is on July 18 at 8:30 a.m. local time, according to his booking record.

Griffith appeared on the MTV reality show from 2013 to 2015 with his then-girlfriend Jenelle Evans. The two share son 9-year-old son Kaiser Orion Griffith. He is also father to daughter Emery from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.