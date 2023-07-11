Nathan Fillion Cast as Green Lantern in ‘Superman: Legacy’ with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi

Nathan Fillion has been tapped for James Gunn's new DC cinematic universe.
The Rookie star, 52, has reportedly been cast as Guy Gardner (a.k.a. Green Lantern) in the highly anticipated upcoming franchise refresh, Superman: Legacy, according to Variety.
The outlet reported that Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) has also joined the cast as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi (The Harder They Fall) will play Mister Terrific.
Superman: Legacy will mark all three characters' live-action movie debuts (Ryan Reynolds starred in 2011's Green Lantern as Hal Jordan, another comic book character to take on power ring).
The announcement comes after Gunn, 56, confirmed last month that David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood, The Politician) has been cast as the Man of Steel, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards) will play Lois Lane.
"Accurate!" he wrote on Twitter in response to a source report from The Hollywood Reporter, adding: "(They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."
Gunn is in the process of casting supervillain Lex Luthor, with THR reporting that brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård are already on his shortlist.
The upcoming movie marks Gunn's inaugural entry in his new DC onscreen universe with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.
Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.
