Nathan Fillion Cast as Green Lantern in ‘Superman: Legacy’ with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Nathan Fillion Cast as Green Lantern in ‘Superman: Legacy’ with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi

The announcement comes after James Gunn confirmed last month that David Corenswet has been cast as Superman, and Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nathan Fillion attends the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 April 27, 2023 in Los AngelesJon Kopaloff/WireImage

Nathan Fillion has been tapped for James Gunn's new DC cinematic universe.

The Rookie star, 52, has reportedly been cast as Guy Gardner (a.k.a. Green Lantern) in the highly anticipated upcoming franchise refresh, Superman: Legacy, according to Variety.

The outlet reported that Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) has also joined the cast as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi (The Harder They Fall) will play Mister Terrific.

Superman: Legacy will mark all three characters' live-action movie debuts (Ryan Reynolds starred in 2011's Green Lantern as Hal Jordan, another comic book character to take on power ring).

Read More

The announcement comes after Gunn, 56, confirmed last month that David Corenswet (Pearl, Hollywood, The Politician) has been cast as the Man of Steel, and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, House of Cards) will play Lois Lane.

"Accurate!" he wrote on Twitter in response to a source report from The Hollywood Reporter, adding: "(They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."

Gunn is in the process of casting supervillain Lex Luthor, with THR reporting that brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård are already on his shortlist.

The upcoming movie marks Gunn's inaugural entry in his new DC onscreen universe with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.