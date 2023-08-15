Nate Berkus is shedding light on his psoriasis.
The celebrity interior designer revealed his nearly decade-long struggle with the chronic skin condition in an interview with People published Tuesday, explaining that "it's a bit of a bummer and it can be depressing."
"It's frustrating. It can be isolating," said Berkus. "I was really surprised that some of my closest friends also have psoriasis or eczema and we had never discussed it — and we talked about everything."
Psoriasis is a condition that causes patches of skin to become scaly and inflamed, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Although there is no cure, there are several treatment options for psoriasis patients.
Berkus said that the condition is "not something that's really within my control."
"It's one of those things that I have to live with and it can be really frustrating and the outbreaks come at the most inopportune times, almost always," he added.
The Nate & Jeremiah by Design star also noted "a psychological impact," detailing: "As somebody that is in the public eye — truth is, we're all sort of in the public eye now with social media — it's been really challenging to not be able to count on my appearance or the quality, the condition of my skin. I think people that have chronic skin issues know exactly what I'm talking about."
