Natasha Lyonne, Kathy Griffin, Cher and More Stars React to Paul Reubens’ Death

Following the news of Paul Reubens' death on Monday, fans, celebrities, colleagues and friends were quick to share their loving memories and personal tributes for the comedian.

"Love you so much, Paul," early co-star Natasha Lyonne wrote on Twitter. "One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is."

"The great Paul Reubens would send me hilarious gifs every year on my birthday," Kathy Griffin wrote in a touching Instagram post. "This is a still shot from one of them. You get the idea. I did not know he was ill. The last time we spoke, I invited him to one of my dinner salons and he expressed that he did not want to come because he was worried about COVID. He came to my house after my Trump photo scandal and spent time with me calming me down. He and I shared a love for old-timey celebrities and movie stars. We could chat for hours."

"He is the reason I joined the Groundlings," Griffin continued. "He was a complicated and gentle man. Almost too brilliant for one person. A true artist. The work always came first. Offstage he was funny and thoughtful. A true introvert, but always loved playing Pee-wee. Oh, God, I could go on and on. The talks we had. He had that thing where you feel special just having a conversation with him. He was so bright. He will be soooo missed. I know you guys get it."

Conan O'Brien shared similar thoughts, expressing his grief on Twitter.

"No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens," O'Brien wrote. "Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."

“Goodbye Paul. Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Cher wrote on Twitter.

The late actor passed away on Sunday night after a private battle with cancer, according to a statement on his official social media pages.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement read.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the announcement continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

"The greatest. No one ever like him ever," Andy Cohen reacted in the comment section.

Judd Apatow, who worked closely with Reubens and produced Pee-wee's Big Holiday in 2016, commented: "This is devastating news. We got to spend many years working with Paul on Pee-wee's Big Holiday and got to see his genius and kindness up close. He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have every experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable."

"Paul - you were the kindest and most generous of spirit," Sara Gilbert wrote. "I will never have another birthday without thinking of the pictures and videos you would send all day. You always made me feel so loved and special. I hope to be half the friend you were. You are missed. Love you forever, Pee-wee."

"I. Am. Devastated. Paul was my friend for decades," Ricki Lake shared. "I can't believe it. Almost nothing was more enjoyable than a meal with Paul. Rest in peace, my sweet friend."

In a statement shared with The Messenger, Groundlings — the iconic improv and sketch comedy theatre where Reubens created his character, Peewee — remembered the late actor as a "cultural phenomenon."

"We were deeply saddened to hear of Paul Reubens passing today. As an iconic member of The Groundlings in the 1970-80s, Paul created his infamous character of Peewee Herman here, which became a cultural phenomenon that spanned decades. Paul's contributions to comedy and entertainment have left a lasting impact on the world, and he will be greatly missed by all in the Groundlings community. We love you, Paul."