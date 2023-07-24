The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has released its annual transparency report. It's the second year that the organization in charge of the Daytime, Sports, News & Documentary and Children & Family Emmy Awards has published the report in this format. The 35-plus page document outlines NATAS's process for selecting judges, the diversity of the judging panels. The report also provides public disclaimers for any category discrepancies and explanations for eliminated nominees.

According to NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp, the report is meant to maintain the prestige and value of the Emmy Awards in the eyes of recipients and viewers.

"The difference between an Emmy Award and a Little League trophy you pick up at the trophy shop at the corner is not in just the value of the metal alloy in the statue. It's in the value people assigned to it based on what it represents," Sharp told The Messenger. "It is entirely a value of perception and that value is born out of a sense of integrity of process and at a time when I think there is decreasing confidence in institutions and processes overall."

Sharp hopes that by releasing the report people will have a better understanding of how these awards are given out and understand the effort that goes into crafting these ceremonies.

"I think you see a narrative of consistency and thoughtfulness and an approach [in the report]... I think a lot of folks on the outside look at these award shows and they'll think, 'Wait, why wasn't this one nominated?' or 'What happened to my favorite show?' and so on. They will sometimes assume that it's just a popularity contest or something," Sharp explained. "Having the opportunity to see the thoughtfulness that goes into some of these decisions around eligibility and category assignment and so on can really help participants in the competition – but fans as well – to appreciate the efforts that go into keeping the competition fair and equitable."

The transparency report not only informs the public, but NATAS itself to help build more diverse and representative judging panels for the multiple Emmy awards.

Diversity

One of the primary goals of the transparency report is to showcase and increase diversity within the NATAS voting body. 68% of the 2,800-plus voting judges participated in the 2022 optional survey, which broke down the gender, race and sexuality of the voting body of the Children's and Family Emmys, Daytime Emmys, News & Documentary Emmys and the Sports Emmys.

While each of the programs is continuing to improve the representation in its diversity numbers, Sharp called out the more ardent need to encourage more diversity in the sports judging panels. According to the report, 68% of the Sports Emmys judges identify as male, 80% identify as white, and 90% identify as straight. The other three voting bodies are majority female and have larger diversity in race and sexual identity.

"You’ll notice that our efforts to form judging panels that represent the communities of creators that we honor to help illustrate some of the challenges we have in the industry as a whole," Sharp said. "Look at the diversity in our Daytime and News and Documentary judging pools for example. Those groups wind up being extremely representative of the population. There are some areas [with] an opportunity for continued growth, but overall, very positive results. Then you look at the sports judging pool, and that is still overwhelmingly male, overwhelmingly straight, overwhelmingly white."

Sharp is hoping that the transparency report shows television makers -- specifically in the sports realm -- where there is work to still be done, and he's not afraid to put Emmy pressure to help illuminate the areas for growth.

"I think that is a reminder of the challenges we have in the sports television community as a whole, because while it may not be a reflection of the viewing audience, it very often is a reflection of the industry producing the content," he said. "While we may have limited control on the levers of industry, we do have a very iconic perch from which to hold up a mirror to the industry and say, 'We've taken this snapshot. The industry needs to do better. By putting an Emmy on it we're reminding you that this is a priority in terms of striving for excellence.'"

NATAS has also taken steps on their own to encourage diversity in sports programming, and has begun replicating those efforts in the other award shows as well. Two years ago, the Sports Emmys created the Emerging Talent category for talent that was under 35 years of age and had been in the industry less than five years.

"That brought not only a set of diverse nominees into the program and onto the stage, but it also just by the entrance to that category, brought a whole new set of voices into the process, who were then also entering their work into other categories and signing up to judge and participating into the process," Sharp explained. "We actually took that model over into the news competition last year, with the establishment of an emerging journalist category that had the same effect... Some of these structural elements in the competitions and just the natural dynamics of these slices of the industry have created imbalances. [So] how can we create lanes that bring more diverse voices into the competition?... If you open just one door, one category that generally brings people and shows into the competition that then percolates across the entire competition."

What's next

The first NATAS transparency report was supposed to be released in March 2020. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic brought productions and live events to a screeching halt. NATAS was just beginning to get back into the swing of live, in-person events when the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA went on strike to persuade the Association of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) into an updated contract with farer wages.

As of now, the 2023 Daytime Emmys have been postponed indefinitely. The News & Documentary and Sports Emmys can continue because they are not under the WGA or SAG-AFTRA contracts, but Sharp and the rest of his team have to cross their fingers a deal is worked out to proceed with the Children's and Family Emmys in December. With this year being upended by the strikes, Sharp is looking to 2024 to bring about and celebrate the changes within the academy and the awards that were meant to take this year.

"One of the big things we spent the pandemic on has been a community focused realignment of our competitions," Sharp revealed. "The alignment [between daytime and primetime] used to be set by the time of day programming aired. Working with the Television Academy, that alignment is now gone. It's now based on the type of programming. That's resulted in a lot of content moving from primetime to daytime and a lot of content moving from daytime to primetime. That resulted in Children's moving into its own standalone competition."

Similar structural changes are being made to the News & Documentary Emmys as well as the NATAS diversity efforts.

"We've been doing some realignment of categories in news and documentary our work on the DEI stuff and transparency report. We've been moving away from these rather arbitrary definitions to much more content and community-focused shapings of our competitions and our events," Sharp said. That will continue to be the focus once a deal is reached between the unions and the AMPTP. "We can now really lean into that community focus and really build that dynamic of the new academy."