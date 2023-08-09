Natalie Wood’s Death Revisited: Cause of Death Changed, But Case Remains Unsolved

The puzzling death of Classic Hollywood ingenue Natalie Wood at age 43 has stumped investigators and the public ever since her body was found floating near Catalina Island in Southern California on Thanksgiving weekend, 1981.

The L.A. County coroner ruled her death an accident, declaring she accidentally drowned while trying to leave her family's yacht and board a dinghy after a night of drinking. However, several witnesses have since challenged that story, prompting a reopening of the investigation into her death in 2011 as well as a change to her official cause of death to "drowning and other undetermined factors."

Wood's younger sister, Lana Wood, questioned the state in which Wood was found, saying in a 2011 interview with Inside Edition that her sister would not have gone out onto the water in only a nightgown. "She would have never in a million years left the boat undressed," she said in the interview. In the same interview, Lana called on Wood's husband at the time of her passing, fellow actor Robert Wagner, to "stand up and tell me what happened to her."

Wagner has had his account of the events leading up to Wood's death called into question many times and was named a person of interest in the investigation in 2018. Wagner, through his attorney, has maintained that Wood's death was an accident. He was cleared in 2022, and no charges were ever filed.

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood, photographed circa 1970. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The mystery surrounding Natalie Wood's death has, at times, overshadowed her prolific career

Wood, a dark-haired beauty who graced the screen during Hollywood's Golden Age, was known for successfully transitioning her career from child star (including her star-making turn in Miracle on 34th Street) to mature actress — a rarity at the time. She has more than 70 acting credits to her name and served as leading lady in many now-classic films, like West Side Story, Splendor in the Grass and Gypsy, among others.

When Wood was a child, her mother was determined to see her daughter become a star, and Wood did just that, becoming known as "one-take Natalie" for her hard-working nature and learning her lines at lightning speed. She broke away from her child persona with the role of rebellious teen Judy in Rebel Without a Cause. From there, she was off to the races as an adult actress, becoming a fan-favorite of her time, winning three Golden Globes and being nominated for three Academy Awards.

Wood married three times, remarrying her first husband, Wagner, after she divorced Richard Gregson. She had two daughters, Natasha Gregson Wagner and Courtney Wagner.

In the HBO series Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, Wood's daughter Natasha laments that the circumstances surrounding her mother's death have eclipsed much of the actress's public memory. "There's been so much focus on how she died that it's overshadowed who she was as a person," she said in the documentary series.

The night Wood went missing from her family's yacht

When Wood, Wagner, Christopher Walken — Wood's co-star in 1983's Brainstorm — and boat captain Dennis Davern took the motoryacht "Splendour" out for a weekend to Catalina Island, the four grabbed dinner on the island where they apparently drank copiously and got into several spats.

Restaurant workers noted "volatile behavior" from Wood and heavy drinking by all but especially by Wagner, according to Vanity Fair. Biographer Suzanne Finstad wrote in her book Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography that restaurant employees said Wood threw a glass near the party's table that night.

Davern has since said that the arguments in the group stemmed from jealousy — Brainstorm co-stars Walken and Wood had "developed a friendship" that some have said looked a lot like flirting, which infuriated Wood's husband, according to Davern's interview with Nancy Grace.

Natalie Wood and co-star Christopher Walken in a wedding scene in Wood's last movie, "Brainstorm," which premiered in 1983, two years after her death. Bettmann/Getty

Conflicting stories

Walken said he and Wagner's "small beef" the night of Wood's death had to do with whether it was right for someone to leave their family for extended periods of time for career purposes, according to Finstad's book. But on an episode of CBS's 48 Hours, Davern offered more insight into what may have been an inciting factor of the evening's events. According to Davern, Wagner at one point asked Walken, "What are you tryin' to do, f— my wife?"

While Dennis Davern is a key witness in the case, it's important to note that he has made money from telling his story to tabloids. And in the immediate aftermath of Wood's death, he later claimed, he lied to the police and never described Wagner's role as suspicious until later. During an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today in 2018, Davern said that he felt held "hostage" by Wagner in the years that followed, which prevented him from telling the truth.

The group ultimately split up as the night went on. Walken went to sleep. Wagner was the last person to see Wood alive, according to detectives, so no one else can account for what happened next. But Wood and Wagner continued to argue, according to Davern, who said he could hear them from elsewhere on the boat. After a while, Davern said, the fight quieted. Wagner joined him around 11:30 p.m., and they shared a bottle of wine, talking until 1:30 a.m., Davern said. Wagner excused himself to check on Wood and returned shortly after with the news that Wood was missing.

When they couldn't find her, Wagner proposed that she must have taken the dinghy out by herself, a detail that perplexed some, as Wood was famously afraid of water. Davern said Wagner urged him not to turn on the yacht's floodlights to search for her.

However, a witness named Marilyn Wayne came forward a few days after Wood's death to claim that she and her boyfriend were on a nearby boat and heard a man and woman arguing and then a woman pleading for help.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayne was never interviewed in the original investigation. Wayne, a stockbroker at the same firm Wagner employed, claimed that a few days after the incident, she received a handwritten note at work that read, "If you value your life, keep quiet about what you know."

A late call and a cold case

Even though Wayne said she had heard the screams for help around 11:30 p.m., the first call to report Wood missing wasn't until 1:30 a.m., according to Finstad's biography. Wood was found dead the next morning by a helicopter crew at 7:44 a.m. The lifeguard who discovered her body told the Los Angeles Times that from the looks of her fingers, Wood could have been alive for hours in the water. However, an analysis of her stomach contents estimated her time of death to be around midnight.

Despite the slow drip of new information over the four decades since Wood's death, little progress has been made in the case.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. reopened the investigation in 2011, calling on members of the public to come forward if they knew anything. In 2013, a new coroner's report cited bruises and scrapes on Wood's arms, knee, neck and forehead that could suggest she was assaulted before her death. Her official cause of death was changed from "accidental drowning" to "drowning and other undetermined factors."

In 2018, the case was featured on CBS's 48 Hours, and investigators again called on the public for leads. In a news conference at the time, Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau cast doubt on Wagner's theory that Wood drowned while trying to board the dinghy while "in her pajamas, in her socks, in the middle of the night, it's raining out," saying the story "made absolutely no sense."

But in 2022, the case went cold once more. Wagner, who rarely spoke publicly about the tragedy but maintained his innocence via his lawyer, was cleared of wrongdoing. According to Lieutenant Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the case will remain open until it is solved, telling Page Six, "All leads in the Natalie Wood case have been exhausted, and the case remains an open, unsolved case."