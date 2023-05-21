Natalie Portman Calls Out Different ‘Expectations’ for Women and Men at Cannes
She addresses discrepancies in male, female social standards while discussing her latest role in 'May December.'
Natalie Portman took the opportunity during a press conference for her latest film role to point out the discrepancy between expectations for men and women in society — including at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she was speaking.
Portman stars in director Todd Haynes' film "May December," which features a scandalous age-gap relationship, with the woman decades older than her husband. She noted Sunday that the film helps highlight the "different roles we play in different environments, reported Variety.
She pointed out that even at Cannnes there are "different ways we, as women, are expected to behave at this festival compared to men [concerning] how we’re supposed to look, how we’re supposed to carry ourselves."
Portman added: "The expectations are different on you all the time. It affects how you behave, whether you are buying into or rejecting it. You’re defined by the social structures upon you."
Nevertheless, she emphasized: “It’s incredible to get to be part of a film like this, which has two complex women characters who are full of delicious conflicts."
"May December," which premiered at the festival Saturday, also stars Julianne Moore and "Riverdale's" Charles Melton, and is being lauded for its layered exploration of two female characters in very different stages of their lives.
Portman portrays an actress studying to play the role in a film about a tabloid-scarred woman (Moore) who has been in a relationship with a man 20 years younger (Melton) that started when he was in seventh grade.
