NASCAR Champion Tony ‘Smoke’ Stewart Mourns Teammate Ashlea Albertson After Road Rage Accident

ndianapolis racer Ashlea Albertson, 24, died Friday following a road rage accident on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Ind., and a teammate of hers is mourning the tragic loss.

Albertson, a professional driver who was scheduled to race Saturday in Shelby County, was killed shortly after the white 2018 GMC Terrain she was a passenger in collided with a black 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

Albertson was pronounced dead upon her arrival at the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment; there have been no other casualties from the two-vehicle crash.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony "Smoke" Stewart (who is a resident of Indiana himself) lamented the loss of his young teammate on social media shortly after news of her death was made public:

"Today, I lost a teammate. [Ashlea] had an infectious personality and could light up any room," Stewart wrote on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. "She was a great race car driver that was involved in a road rage accident and lost her life."

Ashlea Albertson and Tony Stewart FaceBook; Jason Smith/Getty Images

"In the past, I’ve also gotten caught up in road rage," he continued. "I hope that we can honor Ashlea by controlling what we can control on the highway. Losing her is a sobering reminder of how precious life is. Please join me in keeping her family and friends in your prayers."

While Indiana State Police are still completing investigations to determine if any charges will be pressed against the involved parties, local press has already reported that Albertson was not, in fact, driving the GMC Terrain — a 31-year-old Indianapolis native, Jacob Kelly, was.

Moreover, the crash apparently occurred because Kelly and the driver of the Chevy Malibu, 22-year-old Austin Cooper, were refusing to let each other pass and were accelerating rapidly, causing Cooper to swerve into Kelly's lane and for Kelly to lose control and the car to roll over. Albertson was ejected from her seat.

Cooper and Kelly have submitted blood tests. Toxicology results have yet to be released.