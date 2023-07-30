Jimmie Johnson addressed the recent tragedy his family suffered last month following the shocking murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of Johnson's father-in-law, mother-in-law and the couple's 11-year-old grandson.

"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," the NASCAR champion wrote on his social media page, referencing his mother-in-law, father-in-law and their grandson, respectively. Lynn and Jack are the parents of Johnson's wife Chandra, who is also Dalton's aunt.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

According to police in Muskogee, Oklahoma — where Chandra grew up — Dalton lived with Lynn, whose legal first name is Terry, and Jack, who had a chiropractic practice in town.

Police told a local news outlet that Terry had called authorities reporting a disturbance and someone with a gun at the house. When the police arrived, they saw a person lying in the hallway before hearing a gunshot inside, where they eventually found two more bodies. Officials are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, with Terry as the suspect.

She was found dead on the scene with a gun next to her, according to reports.

Chandra's brother also met a heartbreaking end. In 2014 Jordan Janway died in a skydiving accident after his parachute failed to open. Jordan, who’d served in the U.S. Navy beginning in 2007, was a skydiving trainer with more than 1,000 dives under his belt.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.