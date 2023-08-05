NASCAR driver Noah Gragson will be suspended indefinitely after he liked an Instagram post mocking the death of George Floyd.

In addition to being suspended by NASCAR, Gragson was suspended by the Legacy Motor Club ahead of its Sunday race at Michigan for taking "actions that do not represent the values of our team."

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, 2023 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to a statement posted by the Motor Club on Twitter, driver Josh Berry will replace Gragson in driving the no. 42 entry this Sunday at the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Berry succeeded Gragson in the No. 9 Xfinity Series car at JR Motorsports after Gragson moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson wrote in a statement. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

NASCAR echoed Legacy Motor Club's sentiment, writing in a statement "NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

According to a reporter at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the post Gragson liked has now been removed from his profile.

George Floyd, mentioned in the meme, was murdered by Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, sparking massive protests around the U.S.