Naomi Osaka Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

When it comes to cuteness overload, Naomi Osaka just called game, set, match.
The tennis superstar shared the first photo of her baby girl – who she gave birth to earlier this week – with a slideshow on Instagram Thursday.
Osaka posted a photo of her newborn wearing an adorable onesie emblazoned with tennis rackets and tennis balls.
She captioned the set of photos: "Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program."
The set of pics also included snaps of Osaka and her pregnant belly in what appears to be boyfriend Cordae's music studio, Osaka in her hospital bed and her baby shower complete with fried chicken and balloons.
The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pregnancy back in January.
"The past few years have been interesting to say the least," she wrote at the time, "but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun."
Osaka has been open about her journey with mental health since the 2021 French Open, where she declined to participate in mandatory press conferences and subsequently withdrew from the tournament, saying she didn't want to create a "distraction."
She returned to the court the following year, playing in a number of tournaments – including both the Australian and French Opens – before announcing her pregnancy prior to the 2023 Australian Open.
When she revealed her pregnancy, Osaka made sure to note "I'll be at the Aus 2024," which will take place in Melbourne in January.
