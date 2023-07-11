Naomi Osaka is taking on a new sport.

The all-star tennis player gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with rapper boyfriend Cordae, The Messenger can confirm. "They are doing well," a source says.

In January, Osaka revealed she was expecting her first baby when she shared an ultrasound photo on Twitter.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," Osaka captioned the snap.

As for her return to tennis, Osaka said her time away helped her love the sport more.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae Dunston Clive Brunskill/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/WireImage

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least," she wrote in a message shared on the social media platform, "but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun."

The athlete continued, "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha," wrote Osaka.

She shared that this year will be one "full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka left fans with one final message: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

