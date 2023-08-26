Why The CW unceremoniously cancelled Nancy Drew is a mystery to this executive producer.

Following Wednesday's series finale, EP Larry Teng took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent about the "sh--ty way" the network told them the show was cancelled, shortly before they prepared to shoot the season 4 finale.

The revelation came when CBS Studios called The CW to ask when they'd find out about a season 5 pickup, so they could schedule leading lady Kennedy McMann's scenes around her upcoming Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer.

"And it was then, he said to us 'Oh, we're not picking you up … the show is too expensive,'" he recalled. "Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale."

Teng continued, "What a f—ing sh—ty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib."

The producer added that he's "been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck."

"They have every right to turn a profit, which means canceling shows," Teng continued. "But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f—ing disrespect. I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew."

Nancy Drew's cancellation came after The CW gave more than half their original scripted series the chop last year amid Nexstar's acquisition.

The Messenger has reached out to The CW for comment.